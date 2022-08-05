POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Forum, poll indicate locals not happy with Okie politics

Cherokee County voters are preparing for the runoff primary elections, which will take place Aug. 23. Republicans and Democrats will have a chance to decide whom they will send to the general election ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
On June 28, Oklahoma held a primary election, and candidates who received a majority of votes – over 50% – advanced to the general election. The top two candidates who received a plurality of votes – under 50% – will contend against each other in the runoff.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair, said Oklahomans are looking to vote for people who will be accountable for their actions.
“A lot of people weren’t happy with the [U.S. Sen. Jim] Inhofe record. Many are looking for a fresh face to change that trend so we can have accountability in the U.S. Senate,” said Ross.
Amid the Jan. 6 hearings, the New York Times reported in June that nationwide, about half of Republicans are willing to drop former President Donald Trump in favor of another candidate. But Ross said that in Cherokee County, that may not be the case among Republican voters.
“I don’t think Trump has had as much power in the last three or four years, but there are a lot of Trumpers still out there,” she said. “Some, like Avery Frix [candidate for U.S. House, District 2], are 'forever Trumpers.' He even went as far as getting a highway named for Trump.”
She watched the televised debate between Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shanon, both of whom are seeking to replace Inhofe, and said she was amazed how much the two candidates adhered to Trumpism.
"It is still there. It is unbelievable. Shanon and Mullin believe in everything as it pertains to Trump. They are continuing to perpetuate The Big Lie. It isn’t based on substance; it has been proven that it isn’t true,” she said. “In some circles, Trumpism is alive and well. Here, people I associate with, they are forever Trumpers. It is like talking to a brick wall.”
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said people should focus on the runoff in the U.S. Senate.
“The only one I see is the U.S. Senate primary runoff between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger. We are excited to send a Democrat – or two – from Oklahoma to the Senate in November,” said Barnes.
In a TDP Saturday forum, readers chimed in on what they wanted to see in the primary runoffs. Most respondents are not happy with politics in Oklahoma and want to see change.
“No dog in this fight anymore, but if you want Oklahoma to improve, quit doing what you have been doing. Voting straight-party Republican is destroying Oklahoma,” said Jack Webb.
Linda Watkins Harris said she votes for candidates in both parties, and she isn’t happy with the direction of Oklahoma politics.
“I want a candidate to tell us what they want to achieve, not that they will 'fight.' That term is overused. I vote for whoever I think is good for the state or the country. I’ve voted for [candidates from] both parties, but voting in the same people that haven’t made progress doesn’t seem like the right thing to do,” said Harris.
Jackie Cook Tyler said Oklahoma will not improve until it chooses new leaders.
“It’s insane to continue doing the same thing over and over with terrible results. Oklahoma has to change their elected officials if things are going to get better. Oklahoma is not OK,” said Tyler.
The Daily Press reached out multiple times throughout the past week to Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Steve Hall, by phone, text, and email, but he did not respond.
What you said
In a recent TDP poll, readers were asked which combination of candidates will get their vote in the runoff election. Of those who responded, 56% said they would support Democratic candidates, 34% said they would support Republican candidates, and 10% said they would not support any of the combinations of candidates the poll suggested. Twenty-seven percent said they were uncertain, but they'll vote Democratic; 24% said Horn for U.S. Senate; 11% said uncertain, but they'll choose Republicans; 10% said none of the combinations offered; 7% said Mullin for U.S. Senate, Walters for state superintendent, and Brecheen for D2 Congress; 5% said Mullin for U.S. Senate, Walters for state superintendent, and Frix for D2 Congress; 5% said Mullin for U.S. Senate, Grace for state superintendent, and Frix for D2 Congress; 5% said Bollinger for U.S. Senate; 3% said Shannon for U.S. Senate, Grace for state superintendent, and Frix for D2 Congress; 2% said Shannon for U.S. Senate, Walters for state superintendent, and Brecheen for D2 Congress; and 2% said Shannon for U.S. Senate, Walters for state superintendent, and Frix for D2 Congress.
Commented
