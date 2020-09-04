POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Huge majority of locals favors Sunday liquor sales

Area residents will decide in November whether to allow liquor sales on Sunday, after a local business owner proposed the measure to the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners during an August meeting.
In Cherokee County, liquor stores are closed on Sundays, but grocery and convenience stores can sell beer and wine with up to 15 percent alcohol. In other states, grocery and convenience stores also carry and sell liquor on Sundays.
Dirk Van Veen, owner of Mary's Liquor in Tahlequah, thinks Oklahoma is trending toward a similar system to allow big chains to sell liquor on Sundays, so he proposed the question to keep small operations in business.
"We should have the opportunity to compete with grocery and convenience stores that are open on Sundays," said Van Veen. "I fully expect by the general election of 2024, grocery will propose liquor. It will just be the next iteration of taking apart Oklahoma's small businesses."
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown said the board decided to approve the resolution, since there was no opposition to it, and added Van Veen made a case that other businesses already have an unfair advantage over him. Now, it will be left up to the voters to decide.
Bill Adair, manager at Blackhawk Liquor, doesn't necessarily want to work on Sundays, but he thinks every liquor store in town would take advantage of Sunday sales, should the county question pass - or else they would miss out on potential revenue.
"It's going to kind of level the playing field a little bit, because you can get strong beer and wine at the grocery store, so maybe we'll get some of that business," said Adair. "I think it will be good for business, but you know, nobody wants to work on a Sunday. I don't think it will be too bad, though. We might have to hire another person, but that's just the way of it."
The Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller draw big crowds during the summertime. Van Veen is of the opinion that not only should liquor stores be able to sell their products on Sunday, but they should be allowed to open in the morning, as they do most days of the week. This would allow them, he said, to service more customers who take their alcohol to Cherokee County's water bodies.
"Every politician says, 'I'm there for the small business,' yet every year, there are fewer of us," said Van Veen. "So if Tahlequah likes its small businesses and likes its main street charm, you have to support it. That's it. You can't shop at chains and say, 'I really like a cute downtown,' or, 'I like the customer service I get at small businesses.'"
It appears most locals are OK with Sunday liquor sales. Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy, however, has a different opinion than most, in that he doesn't think alcohol should be sold at all.
He doesn't see Prohibition coming back anytime soon, though, so given that fact, he doesn't really see why one day of week should be left out.
"I don't see the point currently of prohibiting it on any particular day, if we're going to sell it, anyhow," he said. "I think if we as Americans tried to curb a lot of our recreational use of substances, we might find reductions in a lot of things. Domestic violence, heart disease, liver disease, kidney diseases - they're all exacerbated by the use of substances that are mind-altering and then have to be filtered by the rest of our systems in our bodies."
The passage of the Sunday liquor sales could mean more sales tax revenue for Tahlequah, and businesses could hire more employees to handle the extra workload. That's seems like a good enough reason for Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair.
"I think it's great to remove an outdated hindrance to our local businesses and may increase employment," said Barnes.
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, agrees.
"It is great that the county is removing restrictions that will allow businesses to further serve the community," he said. "There were no legitimate good reasons to maintain that limitation on some businesses, while allowing competitors to operate all days of the week."
In an online poll, readers were asked whether they approve of the proposal to allow liquor stores to open on Sundays. Seventy-seven percent of the respondents said they "strongly approve"; 10 percent answered "somewhat approve"; 8 percent chose, "somewhat disapprove"; 4 percent "strongly disapprove"; and one respondent was undecided.
The poll results also seem to reflect comments in a Daily Press Facebook Saturday Forum, where readers were asked about the upcoming question.
"Tourism is Tahlequah's only source of business to draw monies from outside our area other than government," said Tom Lewis. "It would help with sales tax receipts for county and city, employ additional individuals and provide economic opportunity to rural communities."
Oklahoma has long been considered part of the Bible Belt. So the principle of a separation between church and state came up multiple times in the public forum as a reason to allow liquor stores to open. Robbie Frank agreed.
"If the Catholics can give out wine on Sunday, a feller ought to be able to peddle liquor on Sunday, ain't it?" he asked.
