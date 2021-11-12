POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Inflation rising, but not much can be done about it

Since April, consumer prices have leaped throughout the country, which has Oklahomans concerned about inflation, especially as it affects the gas pump.
Cherokee County political leaders are worried about prices, as they affect everyday consumers, but they also understand inflation is a natural byproduct of growth, and that there is little that can be done about it - by anyone.
"As I'm driving down the road, there's cars backed up all the way. The price of gas is up, but people are still driving," said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah. "The economy is always cyclical, just like any other market. Anything that trades is cyclical."
Inflation occurs whenever the demand of a product exceeds the supply for it. With a limited supply, sellers will charge more.
"Inflation is part of having a healthy and growing economy. It is expected in the normal course of events, especially in energy prices. We are feeling that at the pump," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair.
There is no single cause for inflation in today's market, so area leaders have said addressing it is a challenge. Because it is a natural phenomenon, the government can't do much about it.
"Gas prices are at commodity markets. We can't affect that. Grocery stores go through the supply chain," said Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. "I don't think that anyone can do anything."
Both Culver and Pemberton believe the Biden administration can do small things to help, such as allowing oil to run through the Key XL pipeline, and approving offshore drilling, but that wouldn't solve all problems in oil's supply and demand.
Car prices have also gone up throughout the course of the pandemic, and part of it has to do with microchips. Many car lots lie fallow, with few new vehicles coming in.
"There is a chip shortage that is vital to modern designs that require input that historically haven't been a part of automobile techniques," said Barnes.
That same chip shortage is also causing computers to inflate in price.
"In the longer term, infrastructure helps us to get goods to where we want them to be. There is nothing that is going to immediately curb the current inflation," Barnes said.
While there is only so much that politicians can do to curb prices, inflation is something that is on their minds.
"I definitely think it's something to worry about. We are running at around 5 percent inflation rate. When we go grocery shopping, prices have gone up. Gas has gone up. It is now $3.09. Beef prices are high; it is a dollar higher than it has been in the past. It is going to be tough on people's pocketbooks," said Pemberton.
Barnes believes the advance on the child tax credit has helped families get through recent inflation pains.
He thinks future programs that could put more money in the hands of everyday Americans could help stimulate the economy.
"Time and time again, giving money to business is largely unhelpful to working families in this country," he said. "Inflation is hit on again and again as a political issue. Most inflation is so short-term in nature that there aren't policies that can address it well."
While gasoline prices are higher than they've been in the recent past, Culver is grateful that nationwide shortages have not greatly affected local grocery stores, including Walmart and Reasor's.
"It's got everything I need, and other things that I don't need. The economy overall is OK. Unemployment is lower than it has been in years," said Culver.
