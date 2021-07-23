POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Lawmakers looking to put relief funds to good use

State lawmakers have around $1.9 billion of federal pandemic relief funds to allocate by the end 2024, but even though they have time to weigh their options, they say it's important that discussions begin now so the money is used wisely.
A joint legislative committee to disperse the American Rescue Plan Act funds met for the first time Wednesday, when members said it's imperative they collaborate with cities, counties and state agencies to ensure funds are leveraged to their full potential.
"This is a chance to maximize these one-time funds to make investments that will benefit generations of Oklahomans," said Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, co-chair of the joint committee.
In addition to the state's $1.87 billion it's set to receive, Oklahoma counties will divvy up $728 million; another $315 million will go to the 10 largest cities; and towns with populations under 50,000 will split up $238 million.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, pointed to a report from the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency earlier this year in which the Stitt administration was criticized for its handling of CARES Act funds, and said the joint committee will ensure future projects will meet federal guidelines as to how the money can be used.
"It's a lot of money, and I think the main reason for this legislative committee in joint with the governor is to make sure those dollars are spent appropriately and there won't be any clawback in the future," Pemberton said. "The LOFT committee had an audit of the governor's spending of the initial CARES Act dollars and felt like he misspent quite a bit of that money. So this was set up to make sure these new dollars are spent according to how they can be spent, so the federal government can't come back in two or three years and say we misspent $500 million."
The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued guidelines for states that receive their portion of the $350 billion in ARPA funding. State governments are to use it for supporting urgent COVID-19 response efforts to decrease the spread of the virus; replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments to strengthen support for public services and retain jobs; support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses; and address systemic public health and economic challenges. The funds can also be used for making necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Pemberton has already put a bug in some of the committee members' ears about a project he would like to see come to fruition.
"Visiting with Dr. [Steve] Turner over at Northeastern [State University], I know they would like to see about $6 million or $7 million of that put in to help construct the new optometry school," he said. "I've made it known that I'm supportive of that with Sen. Thompson, who is one of the chairmen of the committee."
The committee is made up of 24 legislators: 12 Senate members and 12 House members. Twenty Republicans make up the majority of the committee, with four Democrats also serving.
A group of six lawmakers and five executive branch officials will evaluate recommendations by the committee before sending them to the governor.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said it's important those members take time to listen to constituents to ensure the money is spent wisely. He understands most agencies will have their hands out, but said he would like to see some of it go into helping rejuvenate the workforce.
"We need to somehow get the people back to work," he said. "You drive through every fast food place, every car dealership - anybody that employs people - and there are signs out front, saying we need help."
According to officials, an online form will become available sometime in August for the public to give input. The money can't go toward the rainy day fund or cut taxes.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, would like to see some of the funding help pay for essential workers.
"That and helping the homeless, because that's part of the economic impact of COVID, too," she said. "And broadband in the rural areas. Without knowing what the city is going to be faced with, if we're getting a pool of money, those are the issues that pop in my head that need to be addressed."
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not return media inquires by press time.
