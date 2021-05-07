POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Lawmakers OK with taxpayer defense of abortion bills

State lawmakers have taken a hard stance against abortion, and Gov. Kevin Stitt recently signed several bills to limit the procedure.
One passed this session is House Bill 2441, known as the “Heartbeat Bill,” which bans abortions once a fetus has a detectable heartbeat. The bill would only allow an exception if a pregnancy poses risk to the mother’s life.
“All life is precious and deserves to be safeguarded,” said State Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell, the author of the bill “This law will decrease the number of abortions performed in our state and protect the lives of innocent unborn babies.”
The bill also stipulates that anyone found violating the law would be guilty of a homicide.
Meanwhile, the state also passed legislation to immediately outlaw all abortions in Oklahoma if the Supreme Court ever overturns the Roe v. Wade precedent, which protects a pregnant woman’s right to have an abortion.
Pro-life lawmakers and state residents see the bills as a win, while pro-choice advocates believe the law to be unconstitutional and argue that most women don’t even realize they’re pregnant until after six weeks, which is around the time when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected.
Some believe the anti-abortion legislation will be overturned by the courts. And if that’s where they end up, the state will have to foot the bill.
“I think this still falls within the perimeter of what the law is,” said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. “At the same time, with any effort to stop any type of abortion you’re going to see the left wing, the ACLU and those groups always try to fight that on whatever basis. That’s why states have attorney generals – to defend the states against those type of things. The vast majority of us at the Legislature were voted in based on our pro-life views, and I think the vast majority of Oklahomans are pro life. So therefore I think they feel those are tax dollars well spent.”
While many Oklahomans believe abortion should be illegal, plenty of people think exceptions should be made for rape or incest. In discussions at the Capitol, some legislators pushed for those exceptions, but none were added.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he likes the bill the way it was written, and added that looming lawsuits shouldn’t deter the state from pursuing such measures.
“If we bow down to every group that threatened to sue us, we’d never get anything done,” Culver said.
Culver said he’d have to look at any legislation that would ban all abortion outright before he voted on it, but Pemberton said he believes life begins at conception and that he’d be in favor of the move.
“You can only go so far with the Constitution and the Supreme Court rulings,” he said. “I’d like to see abortion abolished altogether, but we try to come up with different bills that get right up to the limits and as close as we can and won’t be challenged in the courts. I think the heartbeat bill makes a lot of sense.”
The idea of the state spending money to defend anti-abortion bills does not sit well with many people though. Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said lawmakers would be better off improving access to health care, repairing infrastructure, strengthening economic safety nets for families and vulnerable people, and ensuring Oklahomans of all ages can receive a quality education.
“The Legislature has no place in the organ trafficking business regarding regulating women in the use of their reproductive systems,” Barnes said. “This issue was settled at the Supreme Court long ago, but fundraising opportunities for the fundamentalists continue to fuel culture war that costs us our very humanity in terms of hard-nose public policy, limiting access to birth control, and increasing ecclesiastical overreach by the ‘small government’ proponents.”
In a Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked for their thoughts on abortion and the heartbeat bill. Some respondents came up with other solutions to halt abortions. Many participants felt the bill to be righteous, but some said the bill will do nothing to stop abortions.
Betty Eden-Lowrey pointed out that most women don’t know they’re pregnant by the time a heartbeat could be detected.
“I’m definitely not OK with the government telling me what I can or cannot do with my body,” she said. “The heartbeat can be found as early as five weeks with a transvaginal ultrasound. Some women don’t even know they are pregnant until they are well past that.”
But Chris Burba said it’s the state’s obligation to protect human life.
“Our government has a duty to protect the right to life for all people, including the preborn,” he said. “We should value all human life at all of its stages.”
Kelsey Gibson wrote that men should have their bodies governed, for a change.
“I feel like all men should be sterilized until they are proven able to be sufficient fathers,” she wrote. “Sperm causes babies, women can only have one baby every nine months, men could impregnate someone daily, therefore to reduce/eradicate abortions we should sterilize all men.”
Brad Wagnon said abortion should not only be made illegal, but unthinkable – and that “pro-life” extends beyond pregnancy.
“By that I mean the hearts and minds of people need to be turned to value all human life, not just give lip service to it like these bills and these politicians do,” he wrote. “Support should be given to women who are in need, families who are in need, especially when children are involved, born or unborn.”
M.C. Ferguson suggested lawmakers are pandering to pro-lifers.
“I love spending our tax dollars passing bills that are immediately going to be overturned, just so Republicans can convince Christians that they care about babies,” they wrote.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not return media inquiries by press time.
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if they support the support the heartbeat bill. Of the respondents, 55.4 percent “absolutely support” it; 37.2 percent “absolutely oppose” the bill; 3.3 percent were undecided; 2.5 percent “somewhat support” the measure; and 1.7 percent “somewhat oppose” it.
