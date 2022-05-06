POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Leaders decline position on abortion rape, incest exception

On May 3, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law, Senate Bill 1503, which prohibits abortions at any time after a physician can detect early activity of an embryo or fetus – and that can be as early as six weeks.
This follows a recent leak of a draft opinion, written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, that would strike down Roe v. Wade. Cherokee County leaders have weighed into the conversation, with some concerned about the lack of a stipulation for rape and incest victims.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, voted for the bill, and justified it because of his faith.
“As a Christian and practicing Catholic I believe life is sacred and should be protected even in the womb,” he said.
Pemberton said voting for the bill was an essential part of keeping a pledge he made on the campaign trail when he ran on an anti-abortion rights platform.
“This bill will prevent abortions from being performed in Oklahoma once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is about six weeks,” said Pemberton. “Many more babies will have the opportunity to be born, raised, and celebrate life as Oklahomans and citizens of this great state.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, also said he voted for the bill because it's the will of the people.
“My constituents that I heard from Cherokee County, that’s what they wanted,” said Culver.
Pemberton and Culver were both asked about the language of the bill, which does not provide exceptions for women and girls who are impregnated through rape, incest, or assault. In response, Pemberton said he would “not second-guess or comment to that regard.”
Culver said he voted for the bill based on how it was written by Republican leadership.
“That’s the way it was written, so that’s the way I voted. If another bill comes up – and this topic is changing daily – next year’s bill might have [the exceptions] in,” said Culver.
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian chairman, said Roe v. Wade is bogged down by partisan politics – as is the Supreme Court, in general.
“I don't have much faith in the 'priests' of national law – the Supreme Court – one way or another. Despite how they like to put on airs of neutrality, that body is very much political and often partisan, as you see in the opinions and decisions delivered,” said Grimes. “That said, if you do put faith in that body, then undermining their ability to candidly discuss their opinions with each other as they are making decisions is probably counterproductive.”
Grimes also blames Democrats and Republicans for not solving the Roe v. Wade dilemma in a legislative manner.
“It has always been too big a campaign driver and donation-maker for either side to step up to the plate and really deal with it like they could. Voters let them blame the Supreme Court when they had control on the issue the whole time,” he said.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years, and that changing it would result in unintended consequences.
“It will have a ripple effect, for Oklahomans and nationally. In Oklahoma, the stipulation is that there are no exceptions. If you have a teenage girl, and she is raped by a father or uncle, she will be expected to carry it to full term,” said Ross.
She said research shows that individuals who are most likely to receive an abortion are lower-income, which will make it less likely for them to have the means to leave the state to have the procedure performed legally, and that this law will result in an increased rate of under-the table abortions or attempted self-aborting techniques, which will increase the rate of hospitalizations and death.
“The Oklahoma bill also puts forth the bounty clause. That will pit Oklahomans against each other,” said Ross. “It is a bad bill. I can’t judge, nor can Stitt, what a woman goes through in making that private decision. The Legislature ought to stay out of it.”
Ross is also concerned about suicide rates, especially among children.
“Republicans don’t realize the Pandora’s Box that they’ve opened. It's not a good thing. Suicide rate is what I’m concerned about, especially among young kids, who see no way out of a bad situation," she said. "I don’t think anyone has considered that. What are you doing for mental health for teenagers? What happens when you are forced to carry your abuser’s child to full-term? That 15-year-old is likely to be abusive to that child, whom she will resent."
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, believes the Legislature has misplaced its priorities.
“I really wish our Legislature and governor were more concerned with funding Oklahoma’s education, medical, and infrastructure needs than they are with destroying medical choice and privacy in the state,” said Barnes. “Ending Roe v. Wade does not help everyday citizens and will lead to measures that will greatly complicate the lives and health care for women.”
Cherokee County Republican Party officials were contacted for comment, but did not return emails before press time.
