POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Leaders hope for transparency, values in next senator

In February, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his intention to resign at the end of the 117th U.S. Congress at the end of 2022, which has Republicans and Democrats stretching their necks to impress voters.
Nathan Dahm, Alex Gray, Luke Holland, Markwayne Mullin, and T. W. Shannon are leading the ballot for Republicans, and Kendra Horn has declared for the Democrats. The names of Dan Boren, Abby Broyles, Drew Edmondson, and Brad Henry have been tossed around, but it is possible that Horn will go through the Democratic primary unopposed.
Inhofe has held his Senate seat since 1994 – the year Tonya Harding attacked Nancy Kerrigan before her appearance at the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. He first took office as a member of the Oklahoma House in 1967 at the height of the Vietnam War, and two years before Public Broadcast Service was established.
Inhofe will be remembered for his service on the Armed Service Committee, and for his work in the oil industry. He will also be remembered for his denial of climate change and a number of controversial statements he made on LGBTQ issues and race.
Many, for better or worse, will have a hard time imagining Oklahoma politics after Inhofe, which has prompted area leaders to share what they wish to see in the next U.S. senator to represent the Sooner State.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic vice chair, wants Oklahomans to elect someone who will focus on the environment, among other things.
“I am hoping the voters of Oklahoma will elect a candidate with a forward-looking vision towards our environment, health care and opportunities for all of their constituents," he said. "This is a great time for voters who are looking to advance the interests of our state and union to select a modern-thinking, contemporary leader with ideas that will bring us forward. It is high time for representation that looks beyond the manufactured squabbles that have been plaguing our state for so long.”
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, wants to see better transparency.
“I want to see one who is transparent and working for the people and puts the people first, rather than policies and what’s going on in Washington,” she said.
She is concerned that Inhofe was never particularly responsive to constituents – at least, in recent years, rarely returning phone calls or emails.
“This is someone who voted against the infrastructure bill that is going to help the state of Oklahoma,” said Ross.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, is looking for a well-established Oklahoman with a strong background of life experiences to draw from and with a proven conservative track record and excellent communication and interpersonal relations skills.
“I want to see a statesman who strongly defends and represents the values of everyday Oklahomans, whose goals are driven by the needs of their constituents as well as Americans as a whole,” said Pemberton.
He also hopes to vote for someone who will collaborate with others and will accomplish goals when they are established.
“I want to see someone with strength of character, integrity, strong work ethic, and above all, common sense,” he said.
Josh Owen, former Cherokee County Republican Party chair, would like to see a candidate with real-world experience.
“I want to see someone not scared to go in a fight, and someone who is standing on solid Christian principles, with faith being the center of how they make their decisions,” he said.
Like Pemberton, he wants a senator to go into Washington with Oklahoma values.
“We need someone who will be willing to make tough decisions and fight for Oklahoma values. The people we send to Washington, we want them to take our values to Washington; we don’t want them to bring Washington values to Oklahoma,” said Owen.
