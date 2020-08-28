POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Legislators don't like charging Okies high park fees

In an effort to inject more dollars into the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, state parks have begun charging guests to visit Oklahoma’s outdoor playgrounds.
Parks in the Cherokee County area – including Tenkiller, Cherokee Landing, and Sequoyah state parks – have implemented a fee structure. Recently, lawmakers have spoken out about the parking fees imposed on Okies, and State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, hosted an interim study to get input from tourism officials and legislators.
OTRD Executive Director Jerry Winchester and Deputy Director Gino DeMarco explained at the meeting that the cost of upkeep for the parks exceeds the amount appropriated each year by the Legislature, and that the new fees allow the department to maintain roads, bridges, parking lots. The fees also help with new restroom facilities, as well as upgrading restaurants, lodges, cabins and other amenities.
While it costs money to maintain the parks, legislators have argued the fees prevent state residents with limited incomes from enjoying them.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said the state has cut funding to its parks for over a decade, and now residents are starting to see the effects.
“I don’t think we should be charging like that,” said Meredith. “We’ve got families that are wanting to go enjoy our state parks. They’re hard-working Oklahomans. Some of them can’t afford much, so they’re just wanting to take their kid to the park, and now they’re having to pay for that. And that’s not right.”
Legislators have tossed around the idea of only charging out-of-state visitors, or providing some type of exemption for locals strapped for cash. Meredith said he would rather see out-of-state tourists charged before locals.
In Cherokee County’s state parks, residents are charged $8 a day to park. Those from out of state are charged $10. Okies ages 62 and older and veterans get in free. At some parks, disabled individuals also get in free, while at others, they receive a 50 percent discount.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the idea to charge people fees was never brought to the Legislature, which may have upset some lawmakers. He anticipates members of the House and Senate to bring it up next legislative session.
“I do realize and understand that we have to find a way to fund our parks,” said Pemberton. “I’m not opposed to a fee, but instead of those fees being $8 a day, I think they need to be $4 or $3 a day, and there should be exemptions for individuals who have economic or fiscal limitations. I’ve got some real questions on how that was set up originally, so we’re going to look at it real hard this session.”
For all 22 parks that have implemented fees, annual passes are available. Oklahomans can purchase them for $60, while out-of-state guests are charged $75. All fees are reportedly expected to generate $10 million. However, it costs $40 million to maintain the $1 billion in park assets, according to Winchester, and the state has only been spending $10 million on upkeep before the fee structure.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said it’s an ugly situation.
“I don’t think that letting the Legislature authorize fees, or not, is a good solution,” he said. “If they didn’t appropriately fund the system to begin with, the decision lies with the executive. I think fees are not the ideal solution and will affect struggling families, and the Legislature should take that into account at budget time.”
During the interim study, some speakers discussed the idea of public-private partnerships to fund amenities in state parks. One example given was Heavener Runestone Park, which closed as a state park several years ago, but has been restored by a private group.
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said he feels private market competition could be a huge benefit for state, and perhaps the state has overcommercialized and overgoverned the park system.
“Open spaces for people to camp, enjoy their family and get out and enjoy nature, I think, is a lot more important than commercializing it and overgoverning it,” Kennedy. “I think it would serve the people a lot better if we pulled back a little bit on the expenses that we go through to manage them. Maybe contract with somebody that’s not a government employee to get the best bang for our buck – get somebody that’s not necessarily paid to be there all the time, but comes in and takes care of whatever it is.”
