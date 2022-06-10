POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Legislators proud of several accomplishments

The Oklahoma State Legislative session took place from Feb. 7 to May 27, and as the state congress has wrapped up, local lawmakers have reflected on this year’s highlights, and what they can expect for the future.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said that this year, he is proud after having passed a bill that will create a new agency to streamline certain services. Services Oklahoma will be in charge of issuing driver’s licenses, birth certificates, death certificates, and coordinating tag agencies and titles. He thinks the bill will allow the government to work more efficiently.
He is also optimistic about the Oklahoma Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive program, which is designed to address the ongoing teacher shortage.
“It’s a one-stop shop for all functions. We’ll still have tag agencies, but they will be served through Service Oklahoma,” he said.
Under the program, college students majoring in education who agree to teach for at least five years will receive $1,000 of annual scholarships for the first three years, plus $2,500 their senior year. Once they enter a classroom, contingent upon district reviews, they can receive up to $4,000 in bonuses for the first five years.
“That’s $25,500 new teachers could earn by choosing this honorable profession, and I’m so proud to have co-authored this important program. I know I’d have jumped at this opportunity when I decided to become an educator, and I hope others will as well. It’s an incredible opportunity,” said Pemberton.
For many who enter the field, the most expensive years are the first few, as they are deciding on where to live and whether to buy a house.
“It will help with housing that they couldn’t afford if they were just making $38,000,” he said.
Pemberton also believes HB 4466 will do good for the state, which will eliminate the state’s 13-year waiting list for developmental disability services by providing $32.5 million to the Department of Human Services to address the Medicaid Waiver Waiting list.
“I’m proud of the fact that we’ve put $32 million in rehabilitation services and got rid of the waiting list for individuals. It will provide services that have been needed for a long time,” he said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will give 35 percent raises to its troopers, thanks to HB 4386 from $49,414 to $66,708, the first increase the agency has seen in a decade.
Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he is proud the Legislature passed its budget.
“The State of Oklahoma’s revenues were up. Our rainy day fund is up. No agencies were cut. We were able to get more money to the agencies. I think it was a very good session,” said Culver.
While the regular session has completed, Culver and Pemberton are getting ready for special sessions starting Monday, when both houses will address inflation relief ant American Rescue Plan Act money.
“I know the special session is in the house deals with ARPA money that came down from the feds. They had committee meetings where they heard six of the bills to get that money out in circulation. They all passed, so we will be hearing those on the floor,” he said.
Some of that ARPA money will be directed to Northeastern State University for its new optometry school.
“That’s a big deal for here. I’ll be running that bill on Monday on the floor,” said Culver.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said this session has caused more people to pay attention to the Legislature. Amid the passing of bills that effectively ban the ability for most women to seek an abortion and that promote transgender discrimination and further divide the state’s electorate, he thinks voters are more likely to take their opinions to the polls.
“I hope they stay engaged and take those lessons to the polls and prioritize real results in health care, education, infrastructure, and the economy,” said Barnes. “I hope they kick out the people preying on them with culture war issues. There is much to do and we should get to work sooner rather than later.”
A message was sent to the Cherokee County Republican Party, but a response was not received before press time.
