POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Legislators say masks, vaccines personal choices

COVID-19 precautions in schools remains a contentious issue, and Oklahoma House Democrats have called for a special session to reverse Senate Bill 658. That measure prevents school boards from implementing masks mandates unless a state of emergency is in effect, and higher education institutions from requiring students to get a vaccine.
After Gov. Kevin Stitt said he has no plans to reinstate an emergency declaration, Democratic lawmakers are taking their own steps to try and implement safety protocols. The Safe at School Act, authorized by State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, would restore local control for communities across the state by repealing parts of the SB 658.
"Senate Bill 658 cripples the ability of local school districts to act quickly when needed," Provenzano said. "Needs across Oklahoma are different, and schools need to be able to make decisions about safety based on local data rather than waiting for the governor to declare a state of emergency. I've been contacted by more parents than I can count, asking how to keep their kids safe at school when they return. So many of us have witnessed the awful reality of COVID up close and personal. Enough is enough. It is time to protect our children."
Meanwhile, a group of parents has teamed up with the Oklahoma State Medical Association to file a lawsuit against the state over the ban on mask mandates. The plaintiffs claim the legislation violates the Oklahoma Constitution by infringing on a student's right to a free education in a safe environment, among other issues.
OSMA President Dr. Mary Clarke said in a Tweet this week that the lawsuit is not a political stance, but about public health and common sense.
"We are glad to sign on to the lawsuit to vacate SB 658 and any action that prevents Oklahoma schools from enacting policies that could keep their students, teachers and staff safe and healthy," she said.
Oklahoma lawmakers are already planning for a special session later this fall to affirm congressional district alignment, which reportedly continues to get pushed back. However, State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, doesn't expect the Safe at School Act to get much attention once lawmakers do reconvene in Oklahoma City.
"I don't see there being an option for them to have that heard during the special session," he said. "I'm not in leadership, but I give it a chance of about zero."
Pemberton said wearing masks and getting vaccinated should be a decision left to parents. He was also contacted by one of his constituents who was concerned that students and faculty at a school their grandson goes to were not wearing masks.
"That's how they feel," he said. "They don't want to mask their kids and don't feel they should have to. I represent my constituents and I'd say the vast majority of them do not want to be told what to do with regard to masking or vaccines."
At least one public school has already defied the new state law and announced it would be implementing a mask mandate. And on Wednesday, Tulsa Public Schools board members voted to allow lawyers to take legal action against the law.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said she would like to see more school districts buck the ban, and that school boards were designed to make such decisions for their students, faculty and staff.
"At this point, I think there should be a mask mandate," she said. "You've got to think about the kids; they're the ones that are going to suffer from this. Critics will say it should be up to the parents. Well, some of the parents are not even taking the responsibility of getting vaccinated. We're trying to calm this pandemic; we're not trying to allow it to continue to fester so that we're back in a lockdown situation."
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said that while he thinks mask wearing and vaccines can be effective, he doesn't support people being forced to do either. Instead, he believes it's a parental decision.
"I don't think it ought to be mandated, but through the years, we pretty much eradicated polio, whooping cough, chicken pox, [and] measles through vaccinations," he said. "There are some people that I'm sure - as far as religious beliefs or some underlying condition -feel like they would be at risk by getting it. I understand that and I'm not going to look down on you because you didn't, and I'm not going to pat you on the back because you did."
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not return media inquiries by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.