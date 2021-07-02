POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Legislators wonder where SQ 781 funds are going

Oklahomans voted five years ago to reclassify certain crimes to misdemeanors to reduce the prison population, and to invest savings from the reduced incarceration rate into rehabilitation programs. But in that time, the Legislature has declined to deposit any monies to do so.
State Question 780 reclassified minor drug and property offenses from felonies to misdemeanors, which resulted in around a 28 percent decrease in felony filings the first year it went into effect. It's also contributed to a 20 percent decline in the prison population.
Meanwhile, SQ 781 was designed to invest the state's savings into the County Community Safety Investment Fund, which would be used to create new substance abuse and mental health programs. But no dollars have been allocated, and the holdup is blamed on uncertainty about how much the state is saving.
"Supposedly, the savings should be coming from public safety or corrections, because they've got less people going into prison and less people to have to deal with," said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. "You would think the savings would be there, so the big questions is, where is all this savings we're supposed to have that should go back into that account?"
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services was charged with calculating the savings. In 2018, the agency reported savings of around $63 million, but former Department of Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh called it a falsehood and lawmakers eschewed the figures.
The next year, OMES estimated a savings of $27 million after refiguring its formula method. Lawmakers allocated $10 million to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, but again, no money was sent to the SQ 781 fund. Most recently, the agency found $11 million in savings for fiscal year 2020, after again revising its calculation process. And while many thought this year's budget appropriation would include those dollars, the state reached sine die without it.
"We had conversations with some of the people from corrections and they said some of the money they've saved they've reinvested into other programs or more personnel, which is not the purpose," Pemberton said. "The purpose was to put money back into a fund to create more programs to help people transition back into the workforce or take care of mental health needs."
Pemberton said the petitions constituted a double-edged sword, because those caught stealing less than $1,000 of property aren't eligible for prison and will often commit similar crimes when released from jail. But he said they've overall done a good job to lower the incarceration rate and save the state money; now they just have to supervise the savings allocation next year when they return to Oklahoma City.
"We're still trying to get some actual figures and dollar amounts they should be saving," he said. "I think it will be a priority [next session], because that's what the people voted for and the whole idea was to cut down on the number of people going into prison and then finding funds to help those people transition back into the workforce."
According to a 2020 report from the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma ranks third in the nation for rates of mental illness based on 2012 data. And for rates of any substance abuse disorder, the state ranks second in the nation. This means between 700,000 and 950,000 adult Oklahomans need services.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was not in office when the questions were approved, and said he had not heard of any discussions about the DOC's savings. He was not assigned to any appropriations meetings to overhear those conversations.
Programs to keep people out of prison for nonviolent offenses and provide them services to deal with mental health or substance abuse problems is something Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, favors. In her time as the chair of the New Jersey State Parole Board, she said that was an initiative they focused on, and she was happy to see Oklahoma vote to implement similar procedures.
"You're talking about years worth of revenue that could have been deposited into that fund for programs to help those impacted, and we have nothing," she said. "I think there should be some sort of accountability - a committee or task force that can oversee and come up with the proper way to calculate how much savings it is. That shouldn't be a big mystery."
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes did not return inquiries by press time.
