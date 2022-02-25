POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Legislature again pushing to protect conversion therapy

A bill to prohibit bans on conversion therapy for LGBTQ individuals was filed in the Oklahoma Legislature this session, and has since passed through the State Powers Committee.
Conversion therapy is an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. The practice has become increasingly scrutinized over the years, and several states have passed measures to ban the practice. Most of these laws prevent mental health practitioners from using conversion therapy, but not religious providers.
Authored by State Rep. Jim Olsen, Roland, this legislation would do the opposite, by prohibiting the state of Oklahoma and any political subdivision from restricting mental health providers and religious advisers from providing counseling intended for “reducing, eliminating, resolving or addressing unwanted same-sex attractions, behaviors, identity, sexual or gender-identity expressions, or unwanted gender dysphoria.” The measure would also ban any restrictions for parents or legal guardians from obtaining such “counseling.”
TahlEquality, the local Oklahomans For Equality chapter, condemned the legislation.
“Beyond a battle of anecdotes, conversion therapy is a medically discredited practice that leads to increased rates of depression resulting in survivors turning to chemical abuse and suicide attempts. These methods are not even recognized as an evidence-based practice by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health. A healthier tomorrow will not come through pseudoscience, but rather acceptance and affirmation of our LGBTQ+ family, friends and neighbors,” the organization said.
None of the state’s 77 counties have passed an ordinance prohibiting conversion therapy for minors. However, the Norman City Council amended a city ordinance to partially ban the practice on minors last year. Meanwhile, more than 25 states in the U.S. have placed bans, or partial bans, on the use of conversion therapy for minors.
In the committee meeting, Olsen, who has authored multiple pro-life bills, said the “great question before us is do we believe in the freedom of speech and freedom of choice?”
“House Bill 2973 is a bill of liberty, freedom and choice,” he said. “It deals with, most especially, young people perhaps who’ve experimented with homosexuality and decide they want a different path for their life, or those with gender dysphoria that want counseling and therapists’ help. So what this bill does is protects the rights of the young person involved, the therapist or Christian counselor, and the parents to move forward with this counseling if all parties are in favor of it.”
This isn’t the first time Oklahoma lawmakers have attempted to protect conversion therapy practices. They’ve also killed bills to outright ban it.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the Legislature shouldn’t be making laws prohibiting people from making their own decisions.
“If there are people who want to go through conversion therapy, I think they have a right to,” he said. “I don’t think we need to ban certain therapies of that nature. Just the personal freedom part of it is what concerns me, when we start telling people what therapies they can and can’t use. … I don’t know much about the therapy itself, but if I chose to use that for a child or whatever, I’d hate to have a state that says, ‘No, you can’t do it.’”
The measure seeks to forestall any federal rules banning such sexual orientation change efforts. Meanwhile, other states are looking to implement bans on conversion therapy, but others are fighting such efforts.
In November 2020, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling preventing the enforcement of conversion therapy bans in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Several groups are pushing for a rehearing in that case.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said she doesn’t think conversion therapy should be used on minors.
“If adults want to engage in that, fine, but minors are having a difficult time trying to figure out who they are and adjust to their identities, so why add to that? Let them form their own identity organically,” she said. “You don’t have to try and persuade them or drum it out of them. Let them be who they are.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, declined to speak on the bill until he could study it further. Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen and Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes could not be reached by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.