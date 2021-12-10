POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Legislature may mill options for prison understaffing

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is reportedly asking the Legislature to lower its minimum hiring age from 20 to 18, after the state experienced staffing issues in recent years. This leaves lawmakers and others to question whether teenagers are capable of handling positions dealing with the incarcerated population.
Understaffed state prisons are of concern, with vacancies requiring employees to work longer hours. Lawmakers passed a bill to give new hires a $2,500 signing bonus, and those working in understaffed facilities are receiving a temporary hourly raise. However, hiring and retaining correctional officers remains a dilemma, with officials saying its difficult to compete with local law enforcement agencies and other industries.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, doesn't know if the Legislature will be willing to grant the request, but it will be willing to have the conversation.
"I do understand what corrections is saying," he said. "They're like everybody else having trouble with employment. They can't find people to work. Even though we got supposedly the lowest unemployment rate we've had in a decade, there are still 'help wanted' signs everywhere, and it's the same for state agencies."
Pemberton said at this moment, he doesn't know how he would vote on such a proposal. He said some teenagers could likely do the job, while others couldn't.
Applicants would still need to have a high school diploma or GED, and those under 20 would reportedly have limited job responsibilities. Oklahoma wouldn't be the first state to allow such ages to work in correctional facilities, and 18-year-olds are able to work in Oklahoma and Tulsa county jails, according to Oklahoma Watch.
Pemberton leans more toward allowing teens to work with the DOC if they're not actually in contact with inmates, but said he'll be open-minded if it's brought up next legislative session.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he's known some "really mature and dependable 18-year-olds."
"And I've known some I wouldn't hire to mow my grass," he said. "I think somehow through the screening process, I've got no problem hiring 18-year-olds, but you're going to have to be very careful. I don't know how you can weed out the good from the bad, whether it's through training or psychological evaluation, but I would have no problem with that."
This isn't the first time the DOC has asked lawmakers to lower the hiring age. It did so in 2019, but to no avail.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross, who previously served on the New Jersey State Parole Board, said if the age is lowered, teens should only be hired based on their ability to do the job and their maturity to handle dangerous situations.
"As a corrections officer, you have to be able to go in and try to de-escalate dangerous situations," she said. "I think it depends on the individual and whether they're mature enough to handle that kind of situation. Hearkening back to the days when I was on the parole board, we had corrections officers who were bribed. The going rate at the time for a cell phone to be smuggled into the prison was $1,000. So if you have an 18-year-old who is immature and looking to buy their first hot rod, that could be a tempting proposition."
Some have argued that because 18-year-olds are able to enter the military, they should be able to work in prisons. Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes, who himself served in the military, said that's not a good comparison.
"Working in a prison where you've got the button over people to punish them isn't the same thing as being in the military," he said. "One is imprisoning people and the other is training to go fight."
Grimes said maturity and psychological profile are probably more important than a person's age, asserting that the system likely has older officers who shouldn't be in the field. He said the real solution would be to shrink the prison system to decrease the need for so many officers.
"That comes with criminal justice reform, prison reform, sentencing reform, and letting nonviolent offenders out, especially people who were put away for marijuana charges and stuff like that," he said.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return phone calls by press time.
