Legislators understand there will be a tough road ahead of them as they enter the 2021 session, with a slumping economy and ongoing pandemic raising the question of how they will fund Medicaid expansion.
State officials don't know the exact number of dollars they'll have to allocate, but it is unlikely to be more money than last year. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he'll know more about the state's finances by January, but how the state budget will look is too early to call.
"We know it's going to be tight; we just don't know exactly how tight it's going to be, yet," said Pemberton. "The Board of Equalization meets at the end of December and also again at the end of January, and they certify the dollars we'll have to spend."
This year's budget was reduced by around $1.4 billion, due to falling oil prices and the COVID-19 shutdown. After using more than $400 million from the state's savings accounts to fill the hole, savings have decreased from approximately $1 billion to around $244 million. Pemberton is hoping the Legislature will have as much money as what the reduced budget was this year.
"So we can at least hope for a flat budget," said Pemberton. "If it comes in a little bit lower than that, then since we have a balanced budget amendment, we'll have to cut somewhere. Hopefully we come out with enough that maybe we'll operate more toward a flat budget. That still means we're going to have to find that $162 million to offset the expansion."
Oklahomans had a chance to send more money to the Legislature to go toward Medicaid expansion, as State Question 814 was on the ballot in November. The measure would have decreased money that goes to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) from 75 percent to 25 percent, while increasing the money the Legislature receives to 75 percent.
However, more than 58 percent of Oklahoma voters nixed that idea, with some saying in exit polls they believed the Legislature would "squander" the money. It should be noted, though, that S.Q. 814 would have only generated around $50 million annually, compared to the estimated $120 to $250 million Medicaid expansion will actually cost.
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said the fact that the dollars would have gone from one public health initiative to another could have justified the approval of S.Q. 814, but the voters made their decision.
"That would have made things easier for us to come up with some funding," he said. "Is it the answer or the best thing for the state? I don't know if that's a 'yes' or a 'no.' Obviously, the people didn't think it was a good idea or they would have passed it, but that would have given us some wiggle room."
Lawmakers are hoping for at least a flat budget once they begin work at the Capitol in Oklahoma City. While it is unclear what Oklahoma's budget will look like, most do not anticipate agencies will be able to get more than what was allocated to them last year. The effects of the pandemic, like falling tax receipts and flagging oil prices, constitute a problem many states are dealing with.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, doesn't want to see budget cuts, but he understands the reality of the situation.
"Nobody wants that," he said. "Everybody has been beaten down and cut for years. The teachers the past couple of years, they've tried to help them with some different formula funding and things, but the prisons, the roads and the infrastructure - you can go down the list - [have seen cuts]. And Oklahoma is not the only one experiencing those problems."
