POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Local lawmakers worry bill would hurt public schools

As the filing period for the Oklahoma Legislature comes to an end, among the bills submitted was one by Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-OKC, to provide parents with funding to send their children to private school or supplement home-schooling expenses.
Senate Bill 1647, the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, would allow parents to use state tax dollars for their kids’ education.
“Every child deserves the chance for a quality education that fits their unique needs, regardless of their zip code,” Treat said. “We’ve already empowered the parents of children with disabilities with this opportunity through the very successful Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship program. It’s time we give all parents and all students in Oklahoma that same opportunity for success.”
While Treat’s bill has received some support from large state-based think tanks, local legislators aren’t in favor of it, saying the measure could damage rural communities and public education.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said the Texas Legislature tried to pass a similar bill when he lived there, and he’s not a big proponent of shifting funding from public schools.
“I consider us somewhat of a rural school district,” he said. “Basically, it’s going to kill your rural schools. And if you do that, are you going to hire 10,000 auditors to go out and check every parent and look at receipts?”
According to the bill, the Office of the State Treasurer would request a calculation from the State Department of Education for the amount of state aid for which a student is eligible. The Department of Education would also, on a monthly basis, transfer one-twelfth of the total amount necessary to fund all Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts requested for the year.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said it’s essentially sending public tax dollars to private schools, which he’ll always oppose.
“It’s something we’ve fought for years up there,” he said. “It will be another battle. The only thing is, with the Pro Tem – the leader of the Senate – running the bill, there will be a lot of people knuckle under to it, but I won’t be one of those.”
Eligible parents would be able to spend the money they receive on things like tuition for private schools, tutoring services, school uniforms, textbooks, school material, computer hardware and other technology, fees for nationally standardized tests, summer education programs and more.
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen said he likes the idea of parents having more options for where their children get an education, but he wants participants to be held accountable.
“I do think it’s important that parents are involved in having an opportunity to choose where their children are getting their education, and not letting something like income be a hindrance,” he said. “I would like to see some clarity on who is going to be in charge of what happens with this money – so some accountability, as far as where this money is being spent for education in the home.”
According to the bill, the treasurer’s office would audit 10 percent of the Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts on an annual basis. Any parent could be removed from eligibility if there was misuse of funds.
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross said she’s isn’t so much against the state assisting parents with finding alternative avenues for education, but she doesn’t want to see public schools lose money.
“I don’t think I’m in favor of taking away from the rural schools here,” she said. “They need it more than the regular schools. Given the fact that rural schools are underfunded, I’m not really in favor of taking more money away from them. They already don’t have things that city schools have, and they’re at a disadvantage.”
While Treat is expected to receive heavy support in the Senate, it’s unclear how House officials will vote on the matter. Pemberton said it could be tough year to push the legislation through, since members of the House are up for re-election.
“They’re going to have to go the doorsteps and explain to their patrons why they took their local tax dollars and sent them to private schools in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. I think if anything saves us, it will be the House of Representatives, because they’re all running for office right now. They really have their finger on the pulse of the people of Oklahoma when they’re getting ready for an election year,” he said.
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes could not be reached by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.