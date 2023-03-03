POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Local legislators eyeing public education bills

The Oklahoma Speaker of the House offered two proposals that would give teachers a raise and distribute funds to lower-income districts. But for many, that's not enough.
The House came up with an education plan that was passed Wednesday, Feb. 22, but it still has to go through the Senate and pass, and then head to the governor's desk for a signature.
During a Legislative Briefing on Feb. 24, State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, told attendees that vouchers were going to hurt rural education.
"What we passed on Wednesday was instead of vouchers, we're going to increase the school funding by $500 million, and that's broken down in to three buckets," Culver said.
A sum of $50 million will go to the Red Bud Fund, and Cherokee County schools received $1.2 million last year.
"One-hundred and fifty million dollars of that $500 million is going go for a $2,500 raise to teachers and support staff in these schools. The extra $300 million is going to go into the funding formula, and that's where each school, each child has a weight, and depending on what that weight is, is how many dollars they get in this funding formula," Culver said.
Tahlequah Public Schools would get $3.6 million; Keys would have $736,000; Grand View, $612,000; and Tenkiller, $290,000.
"This was our plan to deal with the vouchers, to keep those out where it's not taking public dollars out of public education [and] going to the private schools," Culver said.
The second bill allows a $5,000 annual tax credit for parents of students attending a private school and a $2,500 annual tax credit for homeschooled students.
State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, called it a benefit to the rural schools, and said some superintendents had concerns with the tax credit.
"The concerns with the tax credit was how much money was that going affect the state of Oklahoma, but I think it's somewhere around $300 million give or take," he said.
Retired educator and State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he's intrigued with the House bill and added they are taking recommendations and suggestions from all members as to what parts of the education budget they'll put forward.
"This deal is what I call, 'The good, the bad, and the ugly.' There's real good parts of it; the teacher pay raise is great, but it's not as much as I'd like to have," he said. "The $300 million outside the formula; the big schools are capped at $2 million."
Pemberton said Tahlequah and Muskogee schools are capped on this and they won't get the full amount of funds that go to per-pupil.
"It is a fully refundable tax credit; it's $5,000 per child; that can only be used on one thing and that's to pay tuition to a private school," he said.
During a Feb. 25 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what they thought about a $2,500 raise for public school teachers; tax credits for families who send their kids to private school or homeschool them; and Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters' continued attacks on public schools.
"Keep voting Republican until your kids and grandkids can't even get a GED," said former resident Jack Webb.
Nowata native David Smalley pointed out that Oklahoma ranks last in the region in teacher pay.
"Twenty-five hundred doesn't cover inflation," said Smalley. "Meanwhile, Arkansas and Texas are considering teacher raises of $10,000 and $15,000 respectively."
Smaller said the tax credits are just vouchers under a different name.
"It's still tax money flowing into private schools. This weakens public education," he said."Walters and his radical agenda is heading for a showdown with the Oklahoma Legislature. Even they think he's already gone too far."
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers how worried are they were about the future of public education in Oklahoma. Nearly 64$ said they are extremely worried; 18.1% said they were somewhat worried; 2.8% said they were not especially worried yet; and 15.3% said they were not at all worried.
