POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Local officials wonder how Swadley's fiasco happened

On April 29, Fox 25’s Wayne Stafford reported that Brent Swadley, owner of Swadley’s Foggy Bottom, connected Gov. Kevin Stitt to the business venture that is accused of misappropriating millions in taxpayer dollars.
In the report, Swadley said, “Gov. Stitt reached out to me to put my restaurants in his state parks.”
Stitt has since denied the allegations, which add to the Foggy Bottom saga that has local politicians asking what happened, and how Oklahoma can prevent future state malfeasance.
Officials have said the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department has paid $13 million to Swadley’s for renovations, but it is unclear how much of that money has been misused. Others have said that number is in excess of $16 million. According to State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, Swadley’s won the bid without contest, and the language in the contract appeared dubious.
Pemberton, who serves on the Oklahoma Office of Fiscal Transparency Staff, is assisting the Oklahoma State Senate in providing transparency in governing procedures.
“We knew there were issues before the first of the session. We were shocked about how loose the contract came about and how lax they were about invoices being paid without seeing that those items were even in place, when it came to the construction of the different restaurants,” said Pemberton.
He said Swadley’s received the contract without a proper bidding process, and that its business was guaranteed to turn a profit through a sweetheart clause.
“No one bid for the restaurants except Swadley’s, and it was a no-lose contract, because they had losses, and the state would make up for it,” he said.
Pemberton attributes the blame to a lack of oversight by Jerry Winchester of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. He was appointed by Stitt, in conjunction with Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who is also Cabinet secretary for Tourism and Branding. Winchester resigned Friday afternoon.
“There’s a lot of problems, and we have a director with no oversight above him – without anyone saying what is going on,” he said.
The LOFT committee has been allocated $3 million to perform audits on different state agencies.
“It is to bring it to the forefront so we can be good stewards of their dollars,” he said.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democrats, noticed the Swadley’s incident resembles recent misappropriations by Epic Charter Schools.
“Those sweetheart contracts need at least as much oversight as the online charter school that was permitted to disrespect the taxpayers and public school districts of this state," he said. "It is absolutely unreal what these businesspeople do when they are in charge of Oklahoma funds and enterprises. In our communities we discuss funding school meals and addressing long-needed infrastructure spending, while the state Legislature sits on hundreds of millions in excess revenue and wants to charge folks to access public lands.”
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair, said the state has paid over $16 million for construction, and that the process was not properly vetted.
“Perhaps if the company had gone through a competitive bidding process, many of these inaccuracies would have been discovered,” said Ross. “Invoices that revealed significant price gouging and inflated project costs warrants an audit of the agency along with a criminal investigation. Did the agency verify any of these expenses before they were paid?”
She also wonders why there was a provision to allow the state to cover losses.
“That's a sweetheart provision that I am sure anyone going into business for themselves would love to have,” she said.
Shannon Grimes, chair of the Cherokee County Libertarian Party, said the government is almost always looser with how it spends money than individuals are. For him, the Swadley’s fiasco was not a surprise.
“Politicians and bureaucrats get to spend taxpayer dollars in ways that gain them favor, or benefits those they favor. The incentives for seeking reasonable costs and accountability are different from what individuals and private companies face. This, of course, is not a new problem,” said Grimes. “So long as the government is in the business of creating such contracts, there's going to be the risk of financial shenanigans with taxpayer dollars for the benefit of those special interests, both on the receiving and giving end of the transactions.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he is optimistic about Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall’s efforts to investigate the matter. Culver wants to know how it happened, and whether Oklahoma can get that money back.
“This was all handled through the tourism department, and there needs to be oversight, because when you are dealing with taxpayer money, you better do it right. It caught us all off guard,” said Culver. “We need to get to the bottom of it. Once is too many, and on further ventures and contracts and bidding, hopefully they will learn something from this so it won’t happen again.”
Calls and emails were sent to Cherokee County Republican Party officials, but weren't returned by press time.
