POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Local party leaders have mixed feelings on S.Q. 814

Oklahoma residents will have two ballot questions in November when they head to the polls to vote - including one that would shift dollars from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund to the Oklahoma Legislature, if passed.
Currently, the Oklahoma Constitution holds that 75 percent of the state's annual payment from the 1998 master settlement agreement with tobacco companies goes directly into the TSET. The remaining 25 percent goes to the Legislature, which can direct some of that money to the attorney general. If voters approve State Question 814, 75 percent of the payments would go to the Legislature and 25 percent into TSET.
The measure has received support from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has indicated the nearly $50 million it could generate annually would help fund Medicaid expansion, which voters approved when S.Q. 802 passed in June. The expansion could cost around $120 million to $160 million, and legislators have to come up with the funding before July 2021.
"If expansion is going to happen, it needs funding," said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes. "Would you rather have it compete with money that goes to education and other state functions? This is a way to potentially protect education and other dollars."
One of the concerns among opponents of S.Q. 814 is that the language does not specifically require the funds to be used for expansion, and that the Legislature could replace existing Medicaid funding gaps, leave the well dry for expansion.
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said if the state is going to shift TSET money for something, Medicaid expansion might be the most appropriate way to use it. However, he would like to see the Legislature develop framework for exactly how the dollars will be spent.
"I see a lot of [TSET funding] is just on stuff that really could be put to better health care initiatives, instead of ad campaigns and stuff like that," said Kennedy. "I know they have their place, but I think they could do a better job using that. If we're going to change the way it's allocated, maybe do some reform there before we start moving funds and at least have a plan in place first. I know that's hardly ever the process anymore."
Some people would like to see the state find alternative routes to funding Medicaid expansion, as the measure to reallocate TSET funding would likely not cover half the cost. Matt Glanville, government relations director for the American Cancer Society Action Network, has opposed the measure, claiming it is critical to secure funding for tobacco control and prevention amid "a public health crisis."
Cherokee County Democratic Party Vice Chair Dell Barnes would like to see the state find other sources of revenue.
"I think the TSET structure has served Oklahoma well, and I would like to see it continue as it is," he said. "Medicaid expansion is important and the state needs to be willing to raise the revenue the voters have decided is important to support the initiative."
Supporters of 814 say TSET should still have plenty of dollars to fund research, prevention and health initiatives, as the endowment fund currently has over $1 billion. Meanwhile, opponents say smaller deposits into the trust fund mean lower interest earnings for the future, and one health initiative shouldn't lose money to support another.
"I think we can probably do without the 'drink water' billboards and bribes - I mean grants - for cities to pass ordinances restricting their citizens," said Grimes. "I want to speak to the idea that 'one public health measure shouldn't lose funding to make way for Medicaid expansion.' That idea is silly, and sadly, too prevalent. It is akin to saying government and government programs can only grow and expand. No need to make wise fiscal choices. Just keep taking more from citizens for endless expansion."
