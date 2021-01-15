POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Local political leaders hope for end to division

Abraham Lincoln once famously said that "a house divided against itself cannot stand," and while he may have been referring to slavery as the greatest stain on American history, the phrase could apply to today's political landscape in the U.S.
More than 60 years before Lincoln's speech at the Republican State Convention, President George Washington warned against the negative impact opposing political parties could have on the country.
His warning went unheeded, as the division among Americans and their politicians has reached what many consider a detrimental level, evidenced by demonstrations, protests and riots over a variety of issues over the past year.
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, said he believes more people are involved in politics now than ever before in his lifetime, which he believes has contributed to the nature of today's politics.
"I could be wrong, but I believe there is more engagement right now, which is a good thing," he said.
"But as far as the violence, there's no place for that. I don't care what movement you're in, or what you stand for, as a man of faith, I have no place for violence. We've got to love one another. That's one of the biggest things we can do."
While national politics seems to have divided the 50 states, it's not as entirely noticeable close to home. State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, thinks Oklahomans do a good job of putting their differences aside to work together, and that he hasn't seen a division in the Sooner State like he has throughout the rest of the country - other than the typical policy differences between Republicans and Democrats.
"There's always been that split," he said.
The country faced many challenges in 2020 with regard to race relations, a polarizing election, and the COVID-19 pandemic that has cost money, security, and lives. A healthy country could be one of the first steps to becoming a more unified one, believes Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair.
"I think our federal legislature needs to get to work quickly on vaccine distribution and directly helping families and employers," he said. "I hope that the tension at the Capitol, from politicizing nearly everything, eases and America pulls together as we have in the past. With a new awareness of the internal threats to democracy and an appreciation for the need for stability in our institutions, and compassion and respect, we can move forward, together."
Perhaps one of the most obvious signs of division came on Jan. 6, when a group of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed their way into the U.S. Capitol during Congress's confirmation of the Electoral College votes.
Shortly after Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives this week for "incitement of insurrection," Josh Owen, Cherokee County Republican Party chair, said it's time for Americans to take a step back and look at how things are being conducted.
Owen pointed to the "Oklahoma standard" as an example of how people can work with their friends and neighbors to create a better country.
"As Americans, we don't have to agree politically, but violence is never the answer," said Owen.
"I think it's time we start the change - start changing the debate and how we handle conversations. What happened on the 6th, that's unacceptable. We need to do better with the way we're debating, because clearly that's not working."
