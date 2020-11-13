POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Local Republicans support Trump's fraud probes

As votes for the presidential election continue to be counted and re-counted in a few states, President-elect Joe Biden is attempting to start the transition into office. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump remains staunch in his claims of voter fraud, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr has authorized prosecutors to investigate "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities.
Trump's refusal to concede to Biden does not come as a surprise to many. He frequently indicated in the months ahead of the election that voting processes would need to be looked into before he would consider bowing out. Democrats and the Biden team, though, would like to see a smooth transition.
Incoming State Rep. Bob Ed Culver said everyone should want a legal and fair election.
"To me, if he thinks he sees something that's not legal or fair, your own personal self would fight to get to the right answer," said Culver. "We all want what's fair. If Biden comes out on top, then we get behind him and support him, but I don't know what Trump's filing to look at or see. I'm sure it costs money, and he must think he has a pretty good chance or I don't see him spending money uselessly."
More than 15 lawsuits have been filed by the Trump campaign, alleging cover fraud or ballot mishandling in states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and others. Election officials have made no indication of widespread voter fraud, or at least not enough to swing the election in Trump's favor.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said the president should concede and refocus on issues he could help fix before Inauguration Day in January.
"I think he needs to respect the states' abilities to conduct their elections, as again and again, we see there is no evidence of the type of voter fraud he has postulated," said Barnes. "As this point in the tallying, he should concede for the well-being of the nation, and work with Congress on helping the families and small businesses of this country as they continue to suffer a pandemic."
With razor-thin margins in multiple states, many people would like to see investigations play out. States have until Dec. 8 to settle disputes, as the Electoral College meets to vote on Dec. 14. And until that occurs, State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, who recently won his re-election, said he doesn't see why rumors of possible deception shouldn't been investigated.
"Right now, there's 60, 70 million people in this country who don't trust the election results, because of some of the issues they're hearing about - more people that voted than is actually on the voter rolls, or if there are people that voted who are 126 years old," he said. "There's all kinds of rumors out there, but my concern is that if that's out there, we need to know if it's true or not. And if you feel comfortable and confident in the electoral process, then why not let it play out in courts and find out if there are any irregularities?"
According to various reports, Trump has indicated he might run for the White House again in 2024, should the results of Biden's victory be certified. It wouldn't be the first time a president served two non-consecutive terms. President Grover Cleveland won the general election in 1884, lost in 1888, and won again in 1892.
Trump's chances of winning in 2024 might depend on how the next four years go, said Culver.
"If he ran in 2024, I would support him again," he said. "I think he's done an awfully good job."
Some pundits believe Trump is already the front-runner for 2024, as he still maintains a strong base of supporters. While he has reportedly mentioned to advisors his intention to run again, that remains to be seen.
"I don't think he'll run," said Barnes. "The GOP will use his sway to promote a new candidate, like the McCain-Palin energy. The tea party but the "T" party, to make use of his populist appeal. It's a powerful thing, and if he doesn't entirely train wreck it, you'll see it used in 2022 and 2024."
Despite Biden's leading in polls heading into Election Day, many supporters and even opponents still thought Trump could win overwhelmingly. After all, 2016 election polls missed the mark when Hillary Clinton was favored to win.
It is also no secret the president despises losing, so Pemberton wouldn't be surprised to see Trump take another swing at the White House in four years.
"I think it's probably 100 percent that he'll run in 2024," said Pemberton. "I don't know him personally, but knowing his personality, I think he'll take the next four years to campaign for 2024. That's just me, and he has every right to do that."
Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy and County Republican Party Chair Josh Owen did not return calls by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.