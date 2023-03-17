POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Locals disagree on use for ARPA funding

With Tahlequah having American Rescue Plan Act funds to disberse, local leaders and residents have differences of opinion on where the funds should be spent.
According to the Government Finance Officers Association, "The funding provided under ARPA provides a unique opportunity for state and local government to make strategic investments in long-lived assets, rebuild reserves to enhance financial stability, and cover temporary shortfalls until economic operations and conditions normalize."
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said ARPA funds were federal monies distributed to the states and established to help support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Catron said some of the state's funds were distributed to counties and municipalities, with Oklahoma using a population-based formula to determine the amount given to each.
"ARPA funds that were received through the funding formula were considered to have already met the federal requirements for expenditure of ARPA money," said Catron. "This means that the City Council could use funds for any legal purpose they choose. In Tahlequah, we recognized that this one-time windfall is an opportunity to make a significant difference toward meeting economic or social goals. To this end, our residents were asked to submit in special hearings and by email, proposals for the expenditure of the funds."
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff said there were two "tranches," or portions of money, awarded to the city, which totaled to $2,951,452.15.
Ratliff said with any of the city's money, it has to be budgeted, so he and others on the Tahlequah City Council have slowly been moving the money from the unallocated budget into specific line items.
Ratliff said the funds can be divided up among other groups, but there is no obligation to award it to any particular entities. Some of the funds have already been spent, and there is $1,582, 217.65 left for future use.
Catron said some of the funds included $125,940.50 for negotiated bonuses with the fire department; $500,000 going to TPWA to offset costs for laying a main water line; and around $70,000 used for police department renovations.
"There's no question this is huge," said Ratliff. "This has probably never happened, right? You look back at the history of the city of Tahlequah, [and] when has anything ever just shown up, especially $2.8 million? So of course it's a blessing."
The funds cannot be used for personal raises. Catron said they should be used for non-recurring expenses, especially since the recommendation is that programs required to have ongoing funding should not be established. Catron said that instead, programs that can be transformational to the community or improve the community's financial stability are encouraged.
"I believe the impact of our funds could be enhanced by coupling our money with support from other entities and as matching funds to grants, to come closer to that transformational impact on housing and economic development our residents envision," said Catron. "I do not believe giving the money away or dividing it into small portions for multiple projects will accomplish what a targeted and directed plan would provide. There are opportunities developing on the horizon that are exciting, if [the] Council can focus on the goal rather than on the noise."
The restrictions for the funds include that they cannot be used to offset tax reductions or to fund pension plans. Catron said the end of 2024 is the federal deadline for when "Tahlequah must obligate expenditures of the funds."
During a March 11 Saturday forum on Facebook, TDP readers were asked what they thought would be a good investment for the ARPA funds. Some believed it should be put toward streets, education, or the homeless population.
"It should be used for causes that align with the name 'American Rescue Plan' Homeless population, Help In Crisis, shelters etc.," said Charles White. "People are struggling and should be the priority of the administration."
Thomas Goingsnake Stopp said funds should go toward repairing Tahlequah streets. Jason Santana said they should be spent on a Tahlequah Public Schools and/or Cherokee County tutoring program for youth who have fallen behind because of COVID-19 policies.
"Many kids have fallen behind and will probably never get back on schedule with their learning without some additional work," said Santana. "We decimated an entire generation's learning and in some places are continuing to do so. We should be investing in them."
Public opinion has been sought. After hosting a forum for the community to speak on the funds, Ratliff said the council has designated about $250,000 loosely earmarked for housing and some earmarked for lighting down Main Street.
Ratliff said he's been advocating for combining some ARPA funds with the money made from selling Phoenix Park, to help get a new set of ballfields.
During a March 6 Tahlequah City Council meeting, Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker and Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers suggested funds allocation should be delayed until Mayor-Elect Suzanne Myers and Ward 4 Councilor-Elect Josh Allen officially start their positions. Ratliff is leaving his post to run for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.
Baker said he believes the best course to take would be for the council to wait until Myers and Allen can weigh in. He said he wants to hold off in order to get everyone's opinion.
"We've waited this long, and it seems abnormal to me to spend any of those funds between now and May 1, which is the first day they will take office," said Baker. "My thought process behind that is [there is just] no rush; we've got till 2024 in December."
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers which project they believe a chunk of the ARPA funds should go to. The sports complex for youth received 25.5% of votes; 16.4% went to special streets and bridge projects; Help In Crisis and "none of the above" both received 14.5%; 5.5% of votes were for bonuses for city employees; and 3.6% remained undecided.
