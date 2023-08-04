Many local residents have concerns about the effects of a recent court decision regarding tribal citizens and municipal ordinances, and Cherokee Nation officials are working to dispel the worry.
In the Hooper v. Tulsa decision, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that City of Tulsa did not have special status under the 1898 Curtis Act to exert jurisdiction over and prosecute tribal citizens for crimes in the city.
After the court’s mandate when into effect July 19, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch issued a temporary stay on the implementation of Hooper on July 26. He later extended the stay until Friday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. – before TDP’s deadline to press. However, the ruling shouldn’t change some basic facts about the situation, officials say.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said cooperation among the municipalities and tribal nations is a must and needs to be better defined.
“I think the stay by Justice Gorsuch was a good move to give more thought as to how traffic laws can be followed by all citizens in municipalities, Native or non-Native,” said Pemberton.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, had some concerns about the Hooper ruling.
“We’re all Americans and we’re all Oklahomans, and some of us are tribal members. You cannot have three separate rules to go by,” said Culver.
Culver said he agrees with some parts of McGirt, but thinks the decision opened up a “can of worms.”
During a July 29 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they believed tribal members should be subject to municipal ordinances.
Tahlequah resident Dusty Ryals thinks the ruling is “ridiculous.”
“I don’t care what race or color you are, [if] you break a law, you should be charged in the same court system as anyone else,” said Ryals.
Tahlequah resident Jimmie Fite said everyone should abide by the laws, whether on the reservation or not.
Hulbert resident Shelby Tannehill said the TDP’s question was “confusing” and “sensationalist,” and suggested other learn more about the ruling before making comments.
“For clarity, tribal citizens still get ticketed, they just have to go to tribal court to handle it rather than municipal court,” said Tannehill.
Prior to Tannehill’s making her comment, Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill had previously told the TDP that there has been widespread confusion and misconception about the effects of the Hooper case. Her comments have been picked up by other area media.
“That’s part of the frustrating bit, when you see people say, ‘This decision means that and Indians can drive 100 mph and no one can stop them.’ Well, that’s just not true,” she said. “Like everyone who’s here, all of the different officers that our reservation can arrest any of them. It’s just a question of who prosecutes them. Does it go to the Cherokee Nation for prosecution, or does it go to the state?”
Hill said this process has been in place since the Hogner v. Oklahoma case in 2021. The only difference is that before Hooper, some municipalities were writing tickets to Indians for low-level offenses even though they were on an Indian Reservation. After the ruling, it has been clarified that cities can write the tickets but they have to be prosecuted by the tribal court, unless the city signs onto CN’s municipal agreement where cities keep all but $30 from fines collected from traffic tickets given to tribal citizens.
“The cross-dep gives [officers] the power to write them; they always have the power to write them; they always have the power to make arrests,” said Hill.
Comments were sought by local Democratic, Republican and Libertarian Party officials, but none had responded by press time. Libertarian Chair Shannon Grimes said he would try, but is extremely busy with his chiropractic practice.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they thought tribal members in eastern Oklahoma should be subject to traffic citations by officers working for cities located within reservations. Nearly 46 percent said, “Yes, and the money should go solely to cities, not tribes”; 27.3% said, “Yes, because the tribes in question will become involved”; 13.6% said, “No, they should not be cited by any officer, tribal or otherwise”; 9.1% were undecided; and 4.5% said, “No, they should only be cited by tribal officers.”
