POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Locals discuss English-only ballots, Latino vote

In 2010, Oklahomans overwhelmingly passed State Question 751, Oklahoma English as the Unifying Language, with 75% in favor. The measure amended the state Constitution making English Oklahoma's official language.
At the time, proponents believed the change would be good for Oklahoma because it would save the state money by not having to translate and print forms and ballots.
"When someone migrates to America, they realize in order to be successful and to do business they need to learn the language of the land. If you or I moved to Mexico, it would be ridiculous to have them translate their native language just for us. You need to learn the culture that you are part of," said former Rep. George Faught, R-Muskogee, in 2010.
Historically, many political scientists have believed Latino voters would more naturally vote for Democrats because of the party's agenda to promote civil rights. However, because many Latino voters practice Catholicism, many Latinos have supported the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which has Oklahoma Republicans scrambling to court Latino voters.
A recent investigation by Oklahoma Watch revealed 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face serious barriers to acquiring and using ballots. The Hispanic or Latino population has increased 42% since the 2010 census, which has many asking whether it was a good idea to mandate ballots to be printed in English only.
Oklahoma Watch revealed that many local and state-wide Republicans, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, are printing Spanish campaign materials and running Spanish TV ads to win over voters. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll determined 41% of Hispanic or Latino voters plan to vote Democratic compared to 38% who plan to vote Republican, while 21% are undecided.
"English is certainly a majority language in Oklahoma government, but there is no reason to think that cannot change or that the proper functioning of the state is harmed by the use of other languages. I think the state should strive to meet the language needs of all the people for whom it is responsible. There's no language test for paying taxes, obeying laws, or meeting other legal obligations in Oklahoma, so access to privileges and services should not be hindered by obstinate monolingualism," said Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party.
In a Saturday Facebook Forum, TDP readers had the opportunity to respond to the Latino vote, Oklahoma's official language, and whether ballots should be written in only English.
"There's such a thing as the language minority voting rights that has already been established by congress," said JC Otter.
The Voting Rights Act will require ballots to be written in a minority language when 10,000 voting-age citizens only speak that language. Texas County is the only jurisdiction that met that requirement in Oklahoma, which is why its citizens were able to cast Spanish ballots in 2016. Cherokee County has not met that threshold, which is why Spanish and Cherokee language ballots will not be dispersed on Nov. 8.
"Making English the official language of Oklahoma is an insult to the Native populations who were told these lands were theirs for perpetuity. Oklahoma is home to 39 sovereign Native Nations, each with its own language. More than 67 unique tribal cultures have made homes here. The audacity of colonizers to erase history and declare their language 'official' speaks to the ignorance of the misguided people who voted for it," said Susan Feller.
Cheryl Leeds pointed out that the U.S. has no official language at the federal level, so she questions why states need to adopt it.
"If the Oklahoma ballots are only in English, doesn't that violate the rules for free and fair elections? Republicans are vying for the Latino vote while screaming 'close the border' and 'complete Trump's Wall'?" said Leeds. "If ballots are not being provided in other languages, translators are not available to voters, or due to language barriers any U.S. citizen is unable to vote for 12 years in the state of Oklahoma, it's not an oversight."
Gary D. Courtney said it is important to establish a common language, as has been done in other countries, such as Indonesia.
"They established Bahasa Indonesia as their national language, for strength and unity. Common sense, and actual events, show that no ballot should be issued to someone, who cannot be confirmed as a valid, registered voter," said Courtney.
The Cherokee County Republican Party was reached for comment, which was not returned before press time.
What you said
Daily Press readers were asked what political group they thought would benefit the most through courting Hispanic citizens and by making it easier for them to cast ballots, with 43.6% saying Democrats; Republicans following with 41%; Libertarians and independents tying at 2.6%; and 1.3% being unsure.
