POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Locals discuss recreational marijuana, pardons

On Oct. 6, President Joe Biden posted a proclamation that granted pardons for thousands of Americans who have been convicted of simple possession of marijuana. The decision has been praised by many Oklahomans, who overwhelmingly support marijuana initiatives.
In 2018, Oklahomans voted 57% in favor to 43% opposed on State Question 788, which legalized the medical use of cannabis. Gov. Kevin Stitt recently announced he has called for a special election on March 20 to allow voters to decide whether marijuana products should be legalized for recreational use.
While local political leaders are preparing for the referendum, they are also reflecting on Biden's mass pardon for federal cannabis convictions.
"Biden is doing it on the federal. Individual states have to promulgate his directive. It is rare that you see someone getting a lengthy jail sentence for drug possession, and he's not expunging the record," said Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair. "One advantage is that it would lift the restrictions for people who want to vote or serve on a jury. We just need to wait and see if the states will go along with it."
Ross feels let down by the Stitt administration for not having pushed the March 2023 referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot.
"I think the fact that it was not on the ballot for Nov. 8 was politically motivated by Stitt. Having a special election costs a lot of money, and for what? It was ready to go. Because you are afraid that constituents are going to vote you out?" said Ross.
She noted that if marijuana were on the Nov. 8 ballot, it is likely that a higher number of voters would come at the polls, and it has been observed that Democrats tend to fare better when overall turnout is high.
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian party chair, agrees with the Biden pardon, but thinks his action was politically motivated.
"It was absolutely great for Biden to pardon people with simple possession charges. Of course, it was just politics, and he was trying to make some people happy without actually dealing with the issue," said Grimes. "If we can move away from having people thrown in prison or otherwise having their lives ruined over possessing some marijuana, then I'm in favor, even if I don't use it personally."
In a recent Saturday Facebook Forum, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what they thought about Biden's pardon, and whether Stitt should follow suit at the state level.
"I do think the government should consider legalizing marijuana possession on a federal level so the feds are in sync with states where marijuana - medical, recreational or both - are legal. I don't have a problem with medicinal marijuana, or recreational, for that matter. I don't have a dog in this fight, so whatever the state does is fine with me," said Eric Swanson.
Some, including Jack Webb, question why marijuana was ever criminalized to begin with.
"It should have never been illegal to start with. Absolutely he did the right thing, now governors should follow suit by pardoning state charges," said Webb.
Jack Hendrix agreed marijuana should be decriminalized, but he is concerned about the economics of small marijuana dispensaries if cannabis becomes legal at the federal level.
"It should be decriminalized. The problem I see with it being federally legal is the big corporations get into it the mom-and-pop places will go under," he said.
Brent Been, a TDP columnist, said marijuana is important to the states because it can be used as medicine.
"Marijuana has been proven to be beneficial to many people with various medical conditions. With so many states legalizing marijuana, I believe that President Joe Biden took the right action with the pardon. And the pardon is only for those convicted of possession and is not applicable to those convicted of distributing," he said.
Carrie Glossic does not agree with criminalizing possession of flora.
"Making a plant illegal is preposterous," she said.
The Cherokee County Republican Party was contacted for comment, but calls and emails were not returned by press time.
In a recent TDP website poll, readers were asked whether they favor President Biden's pardons on simple marijuana convictions. Of the respondents, 75% said absolutely, 15% said somewhat, 7% said not especially, and 3% said absolutely not.
