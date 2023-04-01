With the Oklahoma Senate recently passing the Senate Bill 397, and states allowing lawmakers to decide appropriate curriculum for students, some Cherokee Countians suspect the whole issue is a red herring, while others fear the worst.
SB 397, authored by Senator Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, states libraries in school districts, charter schools, and public libraries will have to do an inventory of print and non-print materials and media, which will be assigned a rating of “elementary,” “junior high,” “under 16,” or “junior and seniors,” depending on the materials contents.
“Beginning July 1, 2024, no print or non-print material or media in a school district library, charter school library, or public library shall include content that the average person age eighteen (18) or older applying contemporary community standards would find has a predominant tendency to appeal to a prurient interest in sex,” SB 397 states.
The bill later states the first three levels are only permitted in school libraries that associate with said grades. If passed, starting July 1, 2024, those labelled “junior and seniors” will be placed in a section of the library only accessible to staff and will only be given to students 18 years old and younger, who can present written consent from a parent or legal guardian.
“It just basically deals with age appropriate literature in the libraries and sets up a committee,” said Dewayne Pemberton, District 9 state senator and a former educator. “Each school district is supposed to set up a committee of parents to review materials with a librarian or media specialist, and decide what categories or what age levels those books are appropriate for.”
If passed, a school district will be in charge of establishing the parent committee. Pemberton said he thinks the reason for the bill is to give more parents input and to let them know what is in their child’s school and public library. Pemberton said he doesn’t believe this has been a major issue in rural Oklahoma, but has been more of a problem in larger cities.
“There’s a national trend looking at some of the books that are in our schools across the nation, so I think it’s something that’s kind of taking front stage at the national level, and we’re starting to see some of it in Oklahoma,” Pemberton said. “But as far as being problems in my district, so far, I have not had any complaints from parents or school districts, so I think it’s more or less making sure we’re all working from the same playbook, as far as what is appropriate grading materials for certain grade levels.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, agreed that instances of inappropriate material in libraries has not been an issue in Cherokee County, but he asserts it has been in other areas. Culver said he doesn’t believe “that type of material” needs to be in a school library.
“We’re not singling out one deal,” said Culver. “We don’t like it at all.”
Suitable books in libraries are not the only issue being discussed in the United States when it comes to appropriate materials, as a Florida principal was forced to resign after some parents and a school board member complained of a class being shown Michelangelo’s statue “David.”
Jack Webb, a former Cherokee County resident, said if books that are not age-appropriate for kids are being removed, than the Bible should be one of the first one’s to leave, but literature, such as “To Kill A Mockingbird” should stay.”
A parent has the right to stop their child from reading a book. A parent does not have the right to keep other kids from reading a book,” said Nowata native David Smalley. “Why should the opinion of these pitchfork parents carry more weight than parents who are OK with their kids reading books?
Tanya Jones, Tahlequah Public School superintendent, said the potential passage of the bill will not negatively impact the district and is not needed for TPS because they do not have anything of that nature in their libraries.
“I’ve seen the materials that has been discussed with our state superintendent, and we don’t have those things in our library. We don’t have thing like that in our library, so I feel like it’s trying to deal with a problem that is not a problem for us, though I can’t speak to other schools,” said Jones. “The examples that I have been shown, I can’t imagine that would be in any school, and I would love to know where they come from, because I don’t know.”
Jones said the district is already looking into creating a committee that scrutinizes teenage literature with sensitive content and subjects. In the classroom, Jones said that to avoid inappropriate material from being taught in the classroom, the district sticks to using state approved curriculum.
Pemberton said they are not removing books from libraries, as that would be censorship, but it is just determining if the materials are age-appropriate and giving guardians parental choice.
“I’ll be honest with you, I have no idea how [librarians] decide. I think anymore most the libraries are online and you order your books in. Basically, I think they get books over the internet or the online books, and I don’t know how they decide what is age-appropriate or if they just put it all in the library,” said Pemberton.
Mandi Jordan, a Tahlequah High School media specialist, said one of the tools libraries use to gauge what is suitable for varying grades is commonsensemedia.org.
Jordan said the site is very specific and warns if there is drug use, language, sexual content, etc. in literature, and some English classes use it to vet their teaching materials.
“There are books out there that glorify doing meth and glorify doing heroin, and some of them are so-called “young adult novels,” which would be our middle school and high school kids, and they are definitely not something Tahlequah High School or Tahlequah Middle School or Tahlequah Public School wants to promote,” said Jordan.
In a website poll, TDP readers were asked if they believe pornography is a bigger threat to children in schools than it is on the internet and cell phones. About 42% of voters said pornography at both school and on the internet and cellphones are a threat to children; 37% believe porn on the internet and cell phones are a bigger threat; 16.7% said neither are a threat; 1.9% think porn is a bigger threat in schools; and 1.9% were undecided.
