New city leaders were recently sworn into office and locals differ on what issues should be their top priority.
Josh Allen, the newly elected councilor for Ward 4, declared his first priority to be the homeless population.
“Everywhere I go, that’s what people want to talk about,” said Allen. “There are a lot of people that are down on their luck [or have] found themselves addicted to alcohol or drugs. They find themselves on the street and that [sometimes] leads to incarceration.”
Allen said the first step is to find out how many homeless people are in the city, followed by working on getting everyone on the same page as to the services that are available.
“It’s remarkable what we have in this city,” said Allen. “All the programs are [here] but people don’t know about [them] and don’t know they [can] qualify for them.”
Many locals are concerned about Tahlequah’s homeless situation and the condition of streets and roads.
Brent LeBlanc, a student at Northeastern State University, expressed his concern for the homeless population.
“[The city has] a homeless problem. Especially since the tribal government is here, I think that the town could do more to take care of [homeless people],” said LeBlanc. “We need a bigger shelter. My fraternity cleaned up a place [called ‘the slab’] and found lots of needles and [other drug paraphernalia].”
New Mayor Suzanne Myers began working on the question of displaced persons back in March by gathering facts and talking to people already involved in working with the situation.
While many residents reportedly believe the homeless situation is due in a large part to drug abuse, Myers questioned if this was fact.
“That’s an assumption of a lot of people,” said Myers. “I think evaluation and not assumption is critical to knowing what kind of problem we actually have.”
John Beckmann, manager of the Osiyo Tahlequah Men’s Shelter, said the shelter has 12 cots for men and five others set up in bad weather.
“They have to pass a background check,” said Beckmann. “There’s no tolerance on drugs or alcohol. We take them in if they pass a background check. We try to [transition them out] in four to six months.”
Nancy Dyson, a resident of Tahlequah, expressed her frustration at the condition of the streets.
“I would like for our streets to be more of a priority. I think [they] are not in good shape and I could give you tons of examples,” said Dyson. “I don’t think it’s the employees’ fault. I think for some reason funding is not getting to the street department.”
Brenda Pisana, manager of Remarkables thrift store, said the streets are deplorable. Pisana would like to see the city make well-maintained streets a high priority in the coming months.
In a May 1 city council meeting, Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker said he wanted to remind councilors they can bring forward agenda items for discussion on road construction, street repairs, and bridges, or any concern of their constituents. Myers said she welcomes input from the residents and has “an open door policy.”
What you said
In a TDP website poll, readers were asked what they thought should be the priority for newly sworn-in city officials. Over 38% said stepping up street repairs; 5.9% chose infrastructure improvements such as sidewalks, downtown features, and parks; 47.1% chose working on the homeless problem; 5.9% chose restoring a sense of community among citizens; and 2.9% chose the “something else” option.
