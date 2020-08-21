POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Locals have mixed feelings on Harris' help for Biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden, now the official Democratic presidential candidate, recently chose former California Attorney General-turned-U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris to be his running mate in the 2020 election, attracting a myriad of first impressions regarding the ticket’s chances.
When Biden pledged to select a woman running mate, Harris was thought to be a frontrunner after receiving national attention for her own bid in the Democratic primary. She is the first Black and South Asian American woman to appear on a major party’s national ticket. Some have hailed her as a smart choice, while others don’t think she’ll give the former VP an edge over incumbent President Donald Trump.
Many conservatives have been quick to paint Harris as a far-left extremist, while progressives feel she is actually more moderate than other candidates who threw their hats into the ring. She has reportedly been in favor of expanding gun control and Medicare, and although fellow primary candidates questioned her past policies as an AG against marijuana users, she has since pushed for legislation to legalize or decriminalize cannabis and expunge the records of those arrested for cannabis crimes.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said Harris may have been a safer pick for Biden than others, but he doesn’t see her as strong choice, and isn’t so sure a candidate from California is what Democrats need.
“The Democrats are going to win California, no matter what,” he said. “They could have picked a horse and won California, so I don’t see how that’s going to help them in the middle part of the country, on the East Coast, or the South.”
Pemberton said he expected Biden to choose someone from Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, or anywhere considered to be a swing state.
Harris has been open about her feelings regarding gun control. Last year, she said she would take executive action if Congress didn’t pass “reasonable gun safety laws” within the first 100 days if she was elected president. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, doesn’t agree with her on gun control regulations, but he does feel she could help Biden win the election.
“I think that’s great, as someone who has daughters, that they’re able to grow up and see that women can do that,” he said. “I may not agree with her on everything, but at the end of the day, I think she would do a good job. Our stance on a few things, such as guns – we don’t see eye-to-eye on that – but whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, I’ve got two daughters who, as they get older, they’ll see more people put in positions to lead our country, and that’s great.”
Her policies aside, Harris does have experience in government. But at the same time, Trump had zero experience going into his 2016 race. But Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, thinks the Republican Party will feel outmatched if the country ever gets to see a debate before the polls open.
“I think Kamala Harris is a well-qualified VP candidate who brings a lot of experience in public service to the table,” he said. “Sen. Harris rounds out a diverse ticket that is up to the challenges we are facing as a nation, and I feel she will perform with excellence at the debate podium.”
Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Young Republicans chair, said Harris is not as moderate as some political pundits are making her out to be, and that her support for the Green New Deal and other liberal policies will hurt Biden’s chances more than it will help.
“The fact that she was an attorney general, I don’t think would be any sort of beneficial factoid to a moderate, seeing as she helped perpetuate some of the atrocities that have come out of the legislation supported and passed by Joe Biden himself,” said Kennedy. “She’s put untold numbers of Black people in jail in California and kept them there, even under questionable circumstances.”
In an Aug. 15 Facebook Saturday Forum, the Daily Press asked readers what they think about Biden’s selection. The responses were a tale of two stories, as many thought it would help Biden, and others thought it would hurt him.
Given today’s political climate, Corey Cordray said Harris was a bad choice.
“Biden just assembled the worst team in terms of criminal justice reform amidst widespread rioting for exactly that,” he said. “I’m starting to think they are trying to help Trump get re-elected.”
Susie Young thinks the duo of Biden and Harris sounds promising.
“I think Biden/Harris will win hands down, and Harris will be great on the debate stage because she is straightforward and does her research,” said Young. “Trump doesn't have a chance.”
Alex Cheatham doesn’t seem too excited about any of the candidates.
“She is everything Trump hates and therefore a good choice for Biden,” said Cheatham. “She's a woman of color, she is well-educated, she is a good debater, and as a former prosecutor, she knows how to lay out the case against him. As a lifetime independent voter, I would like to have seen another choice, but I'm just going to have to wait another four years.”
What you said
In an online poll on the Daily Press website, readers were asked if they think Harris would help Biden gain an edge over Trump. Of the respondents, 47.7 percent answered, "absolutely not"; 32.3 percent said, "absolutely"; 10.8 percent checked, "probably not"; 7.7 percent responded, "probably"; and 1.5 percent were undecided.
Commented
