POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Locals opinions vary on corporal punishment

Amid House passage of legislation regarding the corporal punishment of disabled students, locals are split on whether any public school kids should receive physical discipline.
After failing in mid-March, a revised version of House Bill 1028 recently passed with language much closer to existing state law. The current state law finds students identified with “the most significant cognitive disabilities according to criteria established by the State Department of Education unless addressed in an annual individualized education program” exempt from corporal punishments.
The original bill, authored by Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, sought to make any student with an IEP exempt from corporal punishment.
“Basically, I am trying to make it illegal for kids who are on IEPs to get a spanking in a school,” Talley told the Stillwater NewsPress on March 21. “There's hardly any big schools in Oklahoma that do it, anyway, but there are some rural schools [that do].”
The main law change was the removal of a parental consent waiver; parents and legal guardians now cannot consent to corporal punishment for students with severe cognitive disabilities.
Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allows corporal punishment in its public schools. But most area schools do not discipline their any of their students by means of corporal punishment. Many use alternative tools.
Tahlequah Public Schools employs a districtwide philosophy of “Conscious Discipline,” which features different brain-based approaches to teach children how to identify their emotions and learn self-regulation tools.
“They’re not scared of being here,” said Heritage Elementary Principal Amanda Vance about the method in September. “It’s more of a welcoming, and you belong environment, and we know tough things are going to happen, and we are going to work through it together as a team.”
During a March 18 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they believe in corporal punishment and if they think it should be used on disabled children.
“No for disabled people, as they don't understand. No for kids, we have evolved and learned effective methods,” said Tahlequah resident Sandy Stewart Bales. “Corporal punishment today is like having to light up house with kerosene lamps. We have evolved.
Local Matt Wacoche said he agrees with corporal punishment, but not for disabled children.
“Some, if not most kids these days don't quite understand consequences like some of the more experienced people do,” said Wacoche. “Maybe that paddling makes them think twice from doing something that'll get them jail time and a record that stays with them forever.”
Emily Potts, who works at Woodall Public School, said corporal punishment should be a parent’s choice.
Nowata resident David Smalley disagreed.
You shouldn’t hit kids at school,” said Smalley.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP readers were asked if public schools should use corporal punishment. Nearly 57% said, “Absolutely not, and not on any child”; 10.8% said, “Absolutely not, but perhaps on non-disabled children”; 2.7% said, “Probably not on any child” 2.7% said, “Probably so, on children who aren't disabled”; 8.1% said, “Probably so, on all children”; 13.5% said, “Definitely, on children who are not disabled”; 4.1% said, “Definitely, on all children”; and 1.4% were undecided.
