Former President Donald Trump was recently indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and regardless of whether he is found guilty, locals differ on what they think should happen to him.
According to a April 4 press release from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Trump allegedly orchestrated a “catch-and-kill” scheme through a series of payments concealed through months of false business entries.
“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” said District Attorney Bragg. “Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market. We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct. As the Statement of Facts describes, the trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”
Local residents and political leaders have their own ideas on what should happen to the former president.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said she thinks Trump should be held accountable for all he’s done.
“If convicted, so be it,” said Ross. “Just because he’s a former president doesn’t mean he’s above the law.”
Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair, said he imagines the indictments were both justified and politically motivated.
“I image there have been plenty of politicians and presidents who had indictable events that the powers didn’t touch, neither side wanting to pull the trigger because the other side would start doing the same to their team. So I suspect this indictment opens up the gates for using them as political tools in ways that have been avoided previously out of self-preservation,” said Grimes. “Let’s hope as we watch the coming circuses that these power struggles lead to greater accountability across the spectrum.”
During a April 15 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers to share what they think should happen if Trump is convicted.
“If found guilty, then he should accept jail time and restitution if warranted,” said local Thomas Goingsnake Stopp. “If he’s not found guilty, then he has to face other indictments. Guilty or not.”
Cookson resident Wally Armstrong thinks the entire indictment is bogus.
“It will eventually blow over, but all this crap is doing is further dividing our country and distracting from real problems such as China and their march towards world dominance, Russia and their expansionist war against Ukraine, Iran and their development of long range nuclear weapons, North Korea and their loose cannon leader, OPEC+ and our needless dependence on their oil, but all we hear is, ‘Trump,’” said Armstrong.
Tahlequah resident Brian Wagnon said love and hate for Trump are equally distractions from the real issues facing this country.
“I don’t have a big opinion about the verdict,” said Wagnon. “Just that they should get on with it and everyone [should] move on to more important things afterwards.”
Tahlequah resident Cathy Cott said regular people are tried and convicted every day for similar crimes as those Trump is accused of.
“If he committed fraud – falsifying business documents – and it is proven before a jury, why shouldn’t he be punished just like anyone else? Our justice system is facing the ultimate test,” said Cott. “Is the belief, ‘No one is above the law,’ really true, or is it just there to keep us common folks in line?”
Cherokee County Republican Party Chair Carol Sneed-Jalbert was reportedly out of town and did not respond for a request for comment before press time.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers to choose a statement that most closely corresponded to their opinion on Trump’s indictment. A little over 33% said, “I think he’s guilty, and I think a jury will agree”; 3.3% said, “I think he’s guilty, but I don’t think a jury will agree”; 20% said, “I think he’s guilty, but even if a jury agrees, nothing will happen to him”; 15.6% said, “I think he’s innocent, and I think a jury will agree”; 15.6% said, “I think he’s innocent, but I don’t think a jury will agree”; 8.9% said, “I think he’s innocent, and if the jury finds him guilty, there will be rioting”; and 3.3% said they were undecided.
