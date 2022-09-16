POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Locals want more info on rank choice voting

In 2020, Alaska voters approved an initiative to establish it as a rank choice ballot state, and on Sept. 1, they had a chance to put it into place for the first time. Democrat Mary Peltola beat out Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich.
Many in Cherokee County don’t understand how rank choice voting works, but some leaders think it is a better way of indicating true candidate preference, while saving the state money.
In a rank choice system, voters may rank their candidates according to preference. In Alaska, voters held a nonpartisan primary where the top four candidates were selected, regardless of party. In the general election, voters ranked them in order of preference, which Peltola won, having captured 39.7% of the vote. However, according to Alaska rules, a candidate must win over 50% of votes to secure the seat. In response, the lowest receiving candidate, Begich, was cut from the ballot, and those second-preference votes were counted and distributed among the top vote-earners, which pushed Peltola beyond the 50% threshold.
Jason Nichols, former Tahlequah mayor, instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and doctoral student in political science at the University of Arkansas, described rank choice voting.
“If you are trying to break it down, it’s a system that abandons what we are used to as voting for one of two parties. It allows you to rank a list of candidates in order of preference, and rules vary from state-to-state,” he said.
The only two states that use rank choice voting are Alaska and Maine, though some regional elections use the system as well. Systems can vary on how elections move from one round to the next, but all rank choice systems seek to elect candidates who can capture a majority of support. Many believe rank choice voting deters extremist or divisive candidates from winning elections.
“I think that it has the ability to do so, but I don’t know if it is a foolproof method of doing so. It gives an advantage to voters who want to root out extremism,” said Nichols.
Many political pundits have noted that Palin is viewed by Alaskans as divisive after she abandoned her governorship to take on a higher-paid position at Fox News. Enough Republican voters preferred the Democrat over Palin, which paved a path for Peltola’s victory.
Nichols, who has studied rank choice voting, thinks Oklahomans should consider adopting it. While many are first hearing about it, he said the system is not new and has been adequately studied.
“I have seen a large number of people debate putting forward ranked choice voting. It was split among the middle that you would think, but it is solid. It would work,” he said.
He said it would also save taxpayers money by not holding runoff elections. It costs the government money to run the election and voters time and gas money to go to the booth
Rank choice elections may also pave a way for third-party candidates to win more frequently.
“I’ve been watching this discussion for many years now. Ranked choice voting looks like a promising way to deal with the voter problem of liking one candidate the best, but feeling like they have to vote for another so they have a chance to win,” said Shannon Grimes, Cherokee County Libertarian Party chair.
Grimes believes rank choice voting could empower political minority voices that have previously felt disenfranchised by a two-party system.
“It clears the way for voters to pick their favorite without feeling like they’re wasting a vote. In the same sense, I believe it would strengthen marginal voices by giving voters more freedom to support them without fearing they are throwing away their votes,” said Grimes.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, is also in favor of rank choice voting.
“It would seem to level the playing field, encouraging candidates to take positions directly to the voters and allow them to pick their first round. It ensures that they get what they want,” she said.
Ross thinks most states are not using rank choice because voters do not yet understand it, but she thinks it is worth educating the public on the matter.
“I think it’s a good thing. This is an opportunity to eliminate divisive candidates. It eliminates the divisiveness in campaigns and allows the voters to pick who they want. I’m in favor of it, but it doesn’t look like Oklahoma is heading in that direction,” said Ross.
In a Saturday Facebook Forum, not many participated in the discussion, possibly because few understand what rank choice voting is.
“I would like to know more about it. Anything to consider besides straight party voting,” said Hope Roberts.
Wesley Coburn likes what he is learning about the system.
“That seems like a much better system than what we have now,” he said.
The Cherokee County Republican Party was asked for comment but did not respond before press time.
What you said
When TDP readers were asked what they thought of ranked choice voting on the weekly poll, 43% said that they strongly opposed it, and 43% said that they strongly support it, followed by 5% that somewhat support it, and 9% are uncertain.
Commented
