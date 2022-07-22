POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Locals weigh in on Griner's Russian captivity

The arrest of Brittney Griner has sparked conversations throughout the county, with some saying the U.S. should bring her home immediately, while others claim she got what she deserved.
The WNBA star was taken into custody at Shermetyevo International Airport after it was discovered that she was in possession of CBD oil, which is a medically prescribed product in the U.S.
Cheryl Van Den Handel, associate professor of political science at Northeastern State University, studies the Russian legal system, and she said the move on part of the Russian government was not well thought-out. The WNBA plays its regular seasons from early May to the end of August. She said that because WNBA players don't receive adequate compensation, it isn't abnormal for players to travel to Russia during the winter to play during the off-season, from October to March.
"She's very popular in Russia. She's played for a Russian team for seven years. Team members and her coaches have vouched for her," she said. "If you are someone who follows basketball, a lot of players over here in the offseason play in Russia because they get paid more. There is a pay equity problem."
She explained that those arrested in Russia do not share the same kind of freedoms as those in the U.S.
"A lot of innocent people go to jail because they don't have an opportunity to defend themselves and they aren't given a public defender," she said.
Van Den Handel believes Griner has an edge over some who have been arrested because she has a lawyer. She also willingly divulged her mistake.
"She said she packed the wrong cartridges and grabbed them in rush. She was medically prescribed, and it was approved by her coaches. She has not been tagged for doping," said Van Den Handel.
According to the professor, the Russian government may be holding her for a prisoner swap. Viktor Bout is serving 25 years for selling heavy weaponry, and Griner may be a bargaining chip for him, or other American-held Russian nationals.
Ultimately, she believes Griner is being used as a pawn, and that her arrest was politically motivated.
"This is tied to U.S. assistance to Ukraine. I don't think they would have done anything to her if we weren't involved in that. She's a pawn in the game," she said.
Van Den Handel said the longer Griner is left in custody, the more likely Russian public sentiment may backfire.
"There is public pressure within Russia to let her go because she's idolized by fans. She's not a small name over there," she said. "As long as this story stays in the media, the more likely she'll be sent home."
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, said he hopes Griner can soon come home.
"No U.S. citizen should be left at the mercy of a foreign dictatorship. The State Department should have retracted all travel and visas to Russian citizens the moment this happened [the war in Ukraine]," he said. "We shouldn't arrest the civilians of other countries for political reasons, and we shouldn't stand for it to happen to our own people abroad."
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, said she feels bad for Griner, who leaves behind her family, including her wife. Ross said the punishment doesn't fit the crime.
"The bottom line is, she went into a country and smuggled a substance, which is against the law. I don't think she deserves 10 years," said Ross.
She said it is hypocritical for Russia to hold foreign nationals for doping, considering the countries that chose not to press charges on Olympic athletes who were caught committing similar crimes.
In a Saturday Forum on the TDP Facebook page, readers were asked what they thought about freedoms they enjoy in the U.S. Many throughout the country have criticized Griner for refusing to stand for the National Anthem, yet calling upon the U.S. to help them escape captivity.
"If we outlaw peaceful protests, a free press, the right to disagree with elected officials, access to medical care, suppress voting, and punish people for not saluting a flag or standing for a song, we are Russia," said Cathy Cott.
But Karen Dodge-Kelso doesn't think the U.S. should negotiate to bring Griner home.
"While everyone has the right to criticize our government, you don't have the right to disrespect our flag or our veterans. I support the right to kneel; I refuse to support those who do. There's a significant difference in being able to do something and it being the right thing to do. I don't believe the government should make any more attempt to negotiate her release as they would any other citizen who knowingly breaks the law in a foreign country and is then detained," said Dodge-Kelso.
Paul Barlett said "smuggling" isn't the right word to use.
"The charge is 'smuggling,' insinuating she brought it to sell to Russians. We all know that's not true. She's a pawn to Putin," he said.
Blake "Cowboy" Stevens and the Cherokee County Republican Party were contacted, but comment was not received before press time.
What you said
TDP readers were asked if Americans have the right to criticize their country or engage in peaceful protests that may involve rude signs, flag-burnings, or other behavior that may be offensive to some people. Forty-six percent said they absolutely agree, followed by 35 percent that absolutely disagree. Seventeen percent said they somewhat agree, and 3 percent said that they somewhat disagree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.