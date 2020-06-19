Political Roundup: Locals weigh on on viability of protests

The death of George Floyd has resulted in mass protests transpiring across the country, with some turning violent and others remaining peaceful - and sparking conversation about the efficacy of the demonstrations and whether protesters will see the outcome they desire.
The variety of protests has raised the question of whether peaceful demonstrations are more or less effective for change than non-peaceful ones. While local legislators believe the conflict-free picketing is more productive, not all locals are sold on the idea they will bring about the reform the public is seeking.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he expects to see some good come out of the protests, and has noticed a rise in conversations between the public and law enforcement.
"Obviously, there won't be any good that comes out of it if we have the looting and the rioting, because basically then it's no longer a protest," he said. "I think it's going to vary for police districts and cities as to what they do, but I think it's going to open up conversations between people that hopefully will make better policing in the future."
Much of the concern among protesters has been the possibility of outside antagonists taking advantage of the large crowds, using them to incite violence or rioting. Some state and local officials in the cities that have seen looting and rioting have also placed the blame on interlopers. Pemberton said he thinks that's where most of the problems have arisen.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, agreed with Pemberton that peaceful protests are more effective than non-peaceful ones, but wasn't ready to point the finger as to who was at fault for eruptions of violence or destruction of property.
"I'm not a representative in any of those cities, so I don't know," he said. "It seems to me like there's peaceful protests going on and there's groups of people that come in after dark that start being violent. There's small businesses in these communities that had nothing to do with anything that are losing their businesses over this stuff, and I don't support that. I support peaceful protests, but the riots and destroying businesses, I 100 percent do not support."
Protesters have been calling for police reform and systemic change in the country's law enforcement agencies. Black Lives Matter leaders have been quick to claim systemic racism is the main factor in police brutality cases, while others believes there are underlying causes with regard to excessive force.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said he is "heartened to see the growing awareness and support for communities affected by injustice."
"It is unfortunate but predictable that criminals and other operatives would take advantage of opportunities to engage in wrongful violence or to stir up resistance to the cause," said Barnes. "I do feel that systemic racism contributes to police brutality and I hope we continue to call it out when it occurs."
In a Facebook Saturday Forum, the Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers a series of questions about the ongoing protests, including whether the peaceful protests are more or less effective for change, as well as who is to blame for most of the violence that has occurred.
"Non-violent protest, done in an appropriate manner are the answer," said Rob Culie. "You will get more people to listen and understand when you aren't acting fooling. I think the media fuels the fire and people wanting attention are the vandals."
Others blamed the media for incidents of violence occurring, as well, while many refuted that idea. Aaron Roberts said was one of the respondents to say "the media is not to blame," before adding to the comment.
"White privilege is real," said Roberts. "Peaceful protests sound nice, but they don't change anything. Police brutality is a more complicated matter."
David Watts said if people want long lasting change, they should "hire a lobbyist."
"There are bad police everywhere," he said. "Sure cops profile, racially in some areas sometimes, but more often they profile social economic status. It's an election year. It gets crazier every cycle."
Darcy Hicks said he doesn't think the peaceful protest will work, although "it does give the folks an opportunity to voice their frustrations."
"But unless you block an interstate and torch a vehicle no one remembers three days later," he said.
