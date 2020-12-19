POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Many backed joining Texas suit, but say time to move on

Cherokee County residents, including legislators, has mixed opinions on whether Oklahoma should have joined a lawsuit to question election protocols in battleground states, but many agree more uniformity is needed in election laws.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 11, rejected the bid by Texas's Attorney General Ken Paxton to contest election results in four states, saying he and other state attorneys general had "not demonstrated cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections." It was one of more than 50 cases from allies of President Donald Trump that were dismissed in the past month, but because it came from the country's high court, it received more attention than others.
Oklahoma's Mike Hunter was one of the attorneys general who signed on to a brief in support of Texas' lawsuit, and received praise from a group of Oklahoma House Republicans. The lawmakers asserted that Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin unconstitutionally changed their election laws during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The integrity of our national elections is vital for the citizens of our country and for the freedoms we currently enjoy," the group of state legislators said in a joint statement. "Fraud in even one state affects the security of all others. The irregularities witnessed in these key battleground states, and the changes to voting rules usurping the legislative process, are alarming and warrant further scrutiny."
While Trump has continued to label Biden's win illegitimate, U.S. Attorney General William Barr - one of the president's strongest allies, but who recently resigned - said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents following up complaints "have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election." The suit from Texas was backed by 17 other states. Meanwhile, more than 20 states and U.S. territories urged the Supreme Court to reject the suit.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said state elections laws are supposed to be changed by their respective legislatures, and suggested federal measures to implement the same laws across the board may be needed.
"[Election laws] were being changed by attorney generals and the courts, so I think that was the reasoning behind [the Texas lawsuit]," said Pemberton. "The states that did not change their elections laws and made sure they were done properly, according to the constitution, maybe felt like it was an unfair playing ground."
Pemberton opposed the Oklahoma Supreme Court's decision to strike down notary requirements for absentee ballots in May.
"That's one reason why the Legislature went back and modified that to require a copy of a driver's license or a copy of a voter verification form that had to be signed and verified to vote in Oklahoma," he said. "So at least you bring back some legitimacy to those absentee votes, when in some of those states you had no idea who was voting, because they don't require any proof."
Most states that altered their elections laws did so because of the pandemic. In states with large metropolitan areas and millions of voters in one county, officials wanted to avoid bringing people into close contact, but to allow those who are quarantining to vote. Pemberton pointed out that's a situation the nation has never had to deal with, and whether courts or attorneys general should change laws in such novel times is a personal opinion.
States have varied dramatically on COVID-19 protocols. With no official federal guidelines, officials had been content to let other states address the health crisis as they saw fit. So some question why Texas and others are suddenly arguing against that earlier philosophy.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, wonders whether the flurry of suits would have been filed had Trump won the election.
"I think the Supreme Court acted appropriately and that states have no standing in interfering with the elections of other states, Oklahoma included," said Barnes. "I'm puzzled at the logic of it all."
State Sen. Blake Stephens, D-Tahlequah, said he supported Hunter's joining the suit.
"I can't speak for our attorney general, but I think we're on the same page," he said. "My desire is that the outcomes would reflect integrity and fairness in the election process. I think that's what all Americans want. I don't think that [the virus] would justify circumventing the laws you have in place."
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was one of the 46 members of the Oklahoma House to sign the joint statement supporting Hunter. He said potential issues with fraud need to be investigated, but he also believes it's time the country looks ahead to the future.
"That's what my constituents wanted," said Culver. "President Trump carried Cherokee County, and the people I heard from were in favor of joining. Nobody wants irregularities or fraud in our voting process. I think we need to get on and get the country in a somewhat state of normalcy and move forward. If there was fraud, it needs to be looked at and investigated; if not, let's move forward."
In a Dec. 12 Tahlequah Daily Press Saturday Forum on Facebook, readers were asked whether states should have interfered with other state's election, and whether the SCOTUS decision convinced them there wasn't enough measurable fraud to overturn the results. The question drew 246 comments.
"Oklahoma had no business joining that debacle," said Kathy Johnson. "I firmly believe there should be real consequences for all the representatives that signed on, too."
Danie Hinds doesn't think Trump won the election, but does believe there was "extreme fraud" in the election.
"I hope that there is something done and that there will be a revote," she said. "I also hope this paves the way for stricter voting laws and more monitoring at elections and vote counting."
Russel Luper said the actions of other states to intervene was "an assault on our democracy."
"There has been no fraud found in any recounts," he said. "Trump is like a spoiled little rich kid that has never been told no. The AGs that went along with it should be held for treason. Our country cannot be held hostage by a wannabe dictator and stooges that go along with him."
Mike Page said this will be the last election he votes in.
"The integrity of the constitutional election has official grew wings and flew out the window," he wrote. "When there has been thousands of dead people voting for Biden. Then we have officially slipped into socialism. If you don't believe there was fraud on this election, make sure you occasionally bring your head out of the sand and take a breath."
Several respondents pointed out that more than 50 of the Trump-backed lawsuits in various states were thrown out in courts.
"Trying cases publicly was just a show to make the gullible think they were really fighting so they could continuing scamming Trump's cult members," said Dawn LeForce. "And this Supreme Court nonsense was Trump and deplorables trying to steal the election right before our eyes. The whole lot should be prosecuted for treason."
What you said
In a TDP website poll, readers were asked if they agree with the high court's decision to reject the lawsuit over the four battleground states. Among the respondents, 58.5 percent said they "absolutely agree with the court"; 37.2 percent said they "absolutely disagree with the court."
