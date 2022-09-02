POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Many favor loan forgiveness, but admit it's political

Students throughout Tahlequah are praising President Joe Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program, which is now an office of the U.S. Department of Education.
Under the program, borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year, or households earning less than $250,000, are eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness, and those who received Pell Grants can receive an additional $10,000 in forgiveness. The announcement has been met with praise and criticism throughout Cherokee County.
Proponents believe it will relieve some of the burden of debt from average families and stimulate the economy. Critics say the program isn't fair to those who have already paid off their student loan debts, and those who pay taxes but choose not to go to college.
Dell Barnes, Cherokee County vice chair of the Democratic Party, believes the program will help stimulate the economy.
"I am very happy that families are going to get direct help with student loans. Households are the basic units of our consumer economy and assisting them frees up budgets for more productive spending. I am grateful that our national priorities include consideration of families, the very source of labor, employment, and demand in our economy," he said.
Yolette Ross, chair of the Cherokee Democratic Party, thinks it is a good political move for Biden before the midterms. She has mixed feelings about asking taxpayers to pay off college loans, but she also recognizes it is important to educate the American populace and that the cost of college has drastically risen in recent decades.
"I graduated from college in 1979. You know how much my student loans were? Five thousand dollars! That was a big chunk of change in those days, and it was a struggle to make that debt go away, but I did it. I look at kids, and they have $60,000 to $100,000 in debt, if not more, depending on your program," she said.
When she was in college, a credit hour costed $12. In 2022, the average college credit at a four-year college costs $390. Credits at Ivy League cost over $1,000, and at Northeastern State University, a credit ranges from $246.65 to $293.15 for undergraduate courses and $303.90 for graduate courses. That cost jumps for non-Oklahoma residents.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, does not support Biden's program and said there are ways students can trim the cost of college.
"That challenge has been going on for over a decade. There are options to work and offset some of those costs. A lot of it is preplanning. A lot depends where you go to school," said Pemberton.
He recommended students attend local schools like NSU or Connors State College and then transfer to larger schools like the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University.
"It is much cheaper than a research university," he said.
He thinks choosing to forgive student loans is arbitrary and politically motivated.
"They are estimating it will cost us a trillion dollars. We have a lot of debt, which is causing more inflation. At the same time, it is a responsibility issue," he said. "If we give away $10,000 or $20,000 in student debt relief, then why aren't we forgiving car debt or home debt? It isn't the government's responsibility to cover student debt. It puts a negative on obligation and young people and sends the wrong message. Should society pay for your experience? I have a problem with that. It's a political gimmick to garner votes."
Many Republican politicians throughout the state, including Congressman Markwayne Mullin, have criticized Biden over the program. In a tweet from The White House's official Twitter account, Biden's administration called out Mullin for having had $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven, after he lambasted the program on his own Twitter feed.
"It is hypocritical that he is going to criticize the president when his loan was forgiven. While those PPP loans may not have been intended to be paid back, it is still loan forgiveness. He benefited from it because he didn't have to pay it back," said Ross.
In a Saturday Forum, TDP readers chimed in.
"The politicians who took PPP loan forgiveness, but are against it for their constituents, are flaming hypocrites," said David Smalley. "The cost of higher education has increased to the point of being unattainable for most without taking on a massive amount of debt. The predatory nature of student loans means people will stay in debt for decades. This has a debilitating effect on the economy. A better-educated populace benefits everyone."
Susan Feller also believes educated societies benefit everyone.
"Why should people have to go into life-crushing debt to get an advanced degree? Tuition is ridiculously expensive, while university administrators live like fat cats and sit on bloated endowments. I don't have a problem with giving people a little boost with the loans, but the true problem is with the cost of education. Fix that," she said.
Shane Richardson, who paid off his student loans, said the system is broken.
"I paid off my student loans and can tell anyone, firsthand, how these loans prey upon students. It takes years of payments to eventually see the principal balance go down. Many people like me pay two or three times the original loan amount back before it's over. The system needs to be fixed where the payback is more feasible and not crippling to people who seek them," he said.
The Cherokee County Republican Party was asked for comment but did not respond before press time. The NSU Communications Department was reached for comment and was asked how the program would affect students, but staffers said are is still looking into the matter and that NSU does not have comment at this time.
What you said
Readers were asked what they thought of Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program, and locals were more starkly divided on the issue than those that commented on the TDP Facebook page. Forty-two percent said they strongly support the forgiveness program, while another 42% strongly oppose the program. Ten percent somewhat support the program, whereas 4% somewhat oppose the program, while 3% are undecided on the issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.