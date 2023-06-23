Many local residents agree with the Oklahoma Legislature’s decision to strengthen existing laws on foreign nationals buying and owning land in the state.
It was already illegal for non-U.S. citizens to acquire or own land in Oklahoma. This new law, which goes into effect Nov. 1, 2023, is meant to crack down on foreign nationals buying land in the state via “straw owners” – people who legally own properties on behalf of another.
According to a recent Oklahoma Senate press release, Senate Bill 212 is intended to “stop the proliferation of illegal purchases of Oklahoma land by aliens and non-U.S. citizens” following the legalization of medical marijuana and to keep these individuals from directly or indirectly, through a business entity or trust, owning land in the state, unless otherwise authorized by law.
Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, is the House principal author of the legislation.
“Anything we can do to stop the drug cartels and the Chinese Communist party from operating illegally in our state, we are going to try to do. This bill helps us stop illegal straw sales of our farmland to these bad actors,” said Humphrey.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah said he voted he for the bill.
“It was necessary because of the passage of medical marijuana,” said Culver.
After Oklahoma voted to legalize medical marijuana, Culver said, many foreign nationals started using straw owners and buying land in the state.
“A lot of them were not doing legal actions,” said Culver.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, also voted for the bill.
“The reason this bill is important is to shut down the foreign nationals who are infiltrating the marijuana grow facilities in Oklahoma and perpetuating the illegal drug trade. We have Mexican, Russian and Chinese cartels operating in Oklahoma at this time,” said Pemberton.
During a June 17 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if people from other countries should be able to purchase land in Oklahoma and whether they agreed with concerns about a “communist incursion” into the country.
“Considering Oklahoma and the rest of the United States belongs to Native Americans who were genocided by Europeans for land and resources, I don’t really understand the fear,” said Shane Roberson.
Local resident Brayden Phillips said this legislation is a scare tactic, “plain and simple.”
“Thats all the [Republican] party’s agenda has been for years,” said Phillips. “It’s a free capitalist market that they love so much, right? Why are they scared to compete with a foreign company over here? [It’s] almost like it could hurt stocks of companies these guys all have stakes in. It’s never about protecting constituents, as Oklahoma has proven time and time again. It’s all about the money, but hey, that’s politics.”
Park Hill resident Clint Horn said he believes the sale of any and all real estate should be restricted to citizens of the United States.
Area resident Kay Casady said she wonders if China would allow foreigners to buy land in its country to grow marijuana.
“China is not our friend and I don’t like the idea,” said Casady.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they thought people from other countries should be able to readily purchase land and other assets in Oklahoma. Nearly 62% said, “No, not at all”; 17.3% said, “No, except under special circumstances”; 11.1% said, “Yes; free market is important”; 8.6% said, “Yes, but only under certain conditions”; and 1.2% were undecided.
