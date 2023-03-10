POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Many locals 'strongly approve' of death penalty

Amid recent calls for a moratorium on the death penalty by advocates and state legislators, many area residents are still in favor of keeping capital punishment.
On Feb. 15, State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, said an Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty poll conducted in January showed more than 75% of Oklahomans support a pause on executions.
"We're calling on our state to issue a moratorium on death row," McDugle said during a livestreamed press conference, adding that he doesn't necessarily want to eliminate the death penalty.
Demetrius Minor, national manager of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, told the McAlester News-Capital the poll showed Oklahomans "prefer some version of a life sentence over the death penalty 52% to 36%" and "78% of Oklahoma citizens support pausing executions or issuing a moratorium."
Minor said the data showed 75% of Oklahoma Republicans support pausing executions, which he said shows Oklahoma conservatives are concerned about executions.
Seven death row inmates are scheduled to be put to death this year by the State of Oklahoma, which has conducted eight executions since October 2021 after an almost seven-year moratorium.
Next on the docket is inmate Richard Glossip, who is set to be executed in May. McDugle has previously said he believes Glossip is innocent.
At the local level, opinions are mixed, and apathy could be a factor.
"I have not heard from one constituent on this issue," said State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah.
During a March 4 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they thought the death penalty was a proper and effective means of dealing with capital crimes and if they thought it should be abolished or merely curtailed.
"The death penalty is not justice, particularly in an inherently inequitable system," said Donna Graham. "In addition to systemic inequity, there is far too much room for error. One person wrongly put to death is one person too many."
Area resident Charles White said he is against the death penalty for a few reasons.
"One, there have been a lot of wrongfully convicted who have been exonerated. Two, the cost to execute is greater than the cost to house them for life," said White. "Three, I would much rather those who are actually guilty to serve several decades instead of a couple of decades before they're executed."
Many based their beliefs on their religious faith.
"As a Christian, I cannot condone the death penalty," said Nowata native David Smalley.
While Pam McClendon Pritchett said she doesn't have any personal connection to a capital case, she does "have strong opinions about the death penalty."
"I know that as a Christian, many people would think that I would be pro-life, but God says he will send those who don't accept him to hell," said Pritchett. "So, with that in mind, I believe that the death penalty should stand. If you do the crime, you get the punishment."
Area resident Leah Fletcher responded to Pritchett's comment: "Then by that logic it's God's duty to send them to hell, not ours."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers how they felt about the death penalty. Seventy-five percent said they strongly approve; 5.6% said they somewhat approve; and 19.4% said they strongly disapprove.
