After reportedly receiving undisclosed luxury gifts for two decades, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has announced his intent to follow financial disclosure guidelines going forward. However, many locals think he should resign.
In a report release from ProPublica on April 6, Thomas allegedly accepted 20 years’ worth of undisclosed gifts from high-stakes conservative donor Harlan Crow. This was said to include luxury trips on yachts and private jets.
In a public statement, Thomas said Harlan and Kathy Crow are among some of his “dearest friends.”
“Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable,” said Thomas. “I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines. These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance.”
Thomas said it is his intent to follow this guidance in the future.
Carol Sneed-Jalbert, Cherokee County Republican chair, shared her thoughts on this situation.
“I don’t go off of gossip and without knowing or seeing evidence and facts, I can’t respond to a decision,” said Sneed-Jalbert.
During a April 22 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press asked readers to share what if justices and judges should maintain a neutral political stance and what should be the consequences of those who are blatantly partisan or engage in inappropriate behavior.
Area resident Juliet Colyer said it’s time for a code of ethics and codified impeachment procedures.
“No one wants right or left partisanship to show up where rule of law should prevail, unless they are authoritarian and just want their way regardless of law or precedent,” said Colyer.
Local Cathy Cott pointed to the Department of Justice’s rules for federal employees.
“They’re very strict,” said Cott. “If a regular federal employee accepted much less in gifts than Clarence Thomas did, they’d be disciplined, possibly terminated.”
These gifts and entertainment rules Cott cited state that an employee may not accept a gift given because of their official position or if it’s from a prohibited source, including anyone who has or seeks official action or business with the department; is regulated by the department; has interests that may be substantially affected by the performance of an employee’s official duties; or is an organization composed mainly of persons described above. The rules also state that “an employee should consider declining otherwise permissible gifts where a reasonable person with knowledge of the relevant facts would question the employee’s integrity or impartiality as a result of accepting the gift,” like gifts with a high market value or if the timing of the gift creates the appearance that the donor is seeking to influence an official action.
“This is another instance of how rules for the common folks don’t apply to the keepers of the keys,” said Cott.
Many residents, like Prissy England Been and Kay Casady, wish Clarence would resign.
“Remember the hearings involving Anita Hill years ago? and in her testimony against him, she was very obviously telling the truth and his testimony was obviously deceptive. I lost all respect for him back then and I certainly have no respect for him now,” said Casady. “I, too, would like to see him resign.”
Cherokee County Democratic Party Chair Yolette Ross did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers what they thought of the revelations that Thomas failed to report perks he received from conservative cause donors. About a quarter responded that, “Thomas should be able to do whatever he wants as he’s a SCOTUS justice.” Three-quarters said, “His actions are unethical and he should be impeached.” As of presstime Friday afternoon, no one had chosen a third option: “He probably shouldn’t be taking these benefits, so the rest of the court should sanction him.”
