Oklahoma weather, not disputes among city officials, is the culprit that finally shut down the Snowflake Ice Rink housed in the pavilion on Morgan Street.
“For it to work, the rink would need to be enclosed in a climate-controlled building,” said Brian Speake, parks and recreation superintendent.
There are no plans for the city to open it again because keeping the ice frozen solid enough for skaters is impossible in Oklahoma’s fluctuating winter temps, most officials agree.
Besides, according to City Administrator Taylor Tannehill, the Zamboni was sold and any usable parts surplussed out.
Tannehill said at this time, the city has no plans to sponsor any holiday activities aside from what happens every year, such as the turning on the lights downtown.
The rink was in operation for approximately 10 years, Speake said.
Trae Ratliff, president of Tahlequah Sports League, did try to keep it open. He said the last time the rink was set up was December 2021.
“When I started as a city councilor, the matter kept coming up if we wanted to liquidate the assets,” Ratliff said.
The TSA decided it wouldn’t be that difficult to run it because the league had staff and an app for payments from the public.
“We had to get permission from the city and answer questions about who pays the utilities and fixes equipment,” Ratliff said.
The board raised approximately $35,000 in sponsorship dollars and received a grant from the Arvest Foundation for $15,000.
The chiller was rented, but the coils were purchased and the estimated cost to replace the elements would be $40,000, according to Ratliff.
The life expectancy of the coils is about seven years, said Ratliff. There was always the concern that the coils would crack and begin to leak glycol.
When it was time to set up the rink, the city brought in sand, a box was built around the pavilion, and the coils placed on top of the sand. Once the chiller was set up, a rented piece of equipment ran glycol through the coils, and the chiller was turned on. When the coils were cold enough, water had to be sprayed onto them.
“We had a handful of folks working who would spray it,” Ratliff said. “The hard part is, it had to be done at night and we would take shifts spraying the water and it would take all night.”
The winter of 2021 was a mild one, which made it tough to keep the ice solid. Wind and sun, especially on the south end of the pavillion, would make the ice slushy. If the temperature dipped below 50 degrees, it would become too soft to skate.
“Most of our sales took place on Friday-Sunday, from Thanksgiving to New Year’s,” Ratliff said. “So we had four or five weekends to capitalize and make money. We probably ended up with $20,000 in revenue, but that was due to all the sponsorship, including the city for about $10,000.”
One big price tag was the chiller, which cost close to $30,000 to rent, and the vendor would have to set it up.
“People would say, well if you would buy the chiller, but it was a few hundred thousand dollars,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff referenced a photo on the sports league Facebook page, which documented how on Dec. 10, 2021, ice melted because it was too warm.
In the Sept. 9 Saturday Forum on the TDP Facebook page, respondents discussed whether Tahlequah needs a holiday feature, like the now-defunct ice rink, to draw in visitors and generate community spirit among locals.
Adam Richmond, a resident of Tahlequah, worked at the rink and had plenty to say.
“As the person who has worked the ice rink and manned the ice more than anybody in this town, I can tell you, there is plenty of community interest in the ice,” Richmond said. “The problem was never lack of interest in the ice. The weather never cooperated, all but one or two years. Combined with a lack of enclosure to protect the ice, it wasn’t going to be self-sustaining.”
Eric Keck suggested renting a carousel for the winter.
“Yeah, a go cart track,” suggested Teesuyahkee Gritts.
What you said
A poll on the TDP website asked whether Tahlequah should introduce a holiday feature for locals and visitors. Of the respondents, 53% answered absolutely, 14% thought probably, 18% said probably not, and 12.5% said absolutely not.
