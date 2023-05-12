Following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto of a bill reauthorizing state’s public broadcaster for another six years, many locals have expressed support for overturning it.
Stitt recently vetoed House Bill 2820, a routine measure that would have reauthorized the existence of the Oklahoma Educational Television Authority until 2029.
In an April 28 press availability, Stitt said the OETA bill is an outdated system.
“It may have had its place in 1957. Why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up OETA? It makes no sense to me and then when you further look at the programming. I don’t think Oklahomans want to use their tax dollars to indoctrinate kids and some of the stuff that they’re they’re showing, it just overly sexualizes our kids,” said Stitt.
OETA not only airs educational children’s programming and state news, but also allows authorities the ability to relay emergency alert via its broadcast towers.
“We’re really the only entity in the state that can actually broadcast to all 77 counties, and so we feel like that partnership is extremely important with the law enforcement and public safety folks,” Bob Spinks, a Friends of OETA board member, told the Enid News & Eagle.
Many have called for legislators to override the governor’s veto.
Among those supporting the override is District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. Asked if he would vote to override Stitt’s veto, he simply responded, “yes.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he would have to take a look at the bill before making a final decision on that.
“I think [OETA] serves a very good purpose,” said Culver.
Several Cherokee County residents have been pushing petitions on social media and urging OETA viewers to contact Culver and Pemberton, as well as the other four individuals who represent this area, to ask them to vote for the override. Their email addresses, as well as those of other officials, are listed on the state website.
During a May 8 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked their thoughts on the veto, if legislators should try to override it, and if they agreed with Stitt, what evidence they had of indoctrination on OETA.
“Sesame Street, Mr Roger’s Neighborhood, Bob Ross – I don’t see any indoctrination here [to be honest],” said Tahlequah resident Crystal Coats.
Tahlequah resident Sandy Stewart Bales, was among the few who supported the veto, saying kids should neither watch nor think about sex or sexual organs at that age.
“Gov. Stitt did a good job on this! It should not be incorporated into TV programming through their cartoons,” said Bales.
Area resident Audrey Adair said OETA always has good programming.
“I watch the channel every day and I’m hoping the veto will be overturned,” said Adair.
Vinita resident Tiffany Cooper said if viewers don’t like what is on the channel, they can change it or turn off the TV.
“[There’s] no need for them to dictate what others get to watch with their taxes being forcibly placed elsewhere,” said Cooper.
Local Brent Been said this measure is another example of Republicans creating solutions to nonexistent problems, and he believes the veto should overidden.
“This is all part of that siege mentality that permeates throughout the Republican Party. And GOP leadership is very good at fueling the conservative base whether it’s about the white replacement theory, the vilification of socialism, or what they dub as ‘liberal indoctrination,’” said Been.
John Yeutter, emeritus NSU associate professor, said various scholars have been credited with the quotation, “All great art and literature is propaganda.”
“In that sense, we should expect that no educational system will be devoid of propaganda or indoctrination,” said Yeutter. “In a similar vein, Secretary [Ryan] Walters proposed ‘patriotic training’ from Hillsdale College for history teachers. The important question is rather what message should be taught to our children, and whether the politicians should make that decision.”
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers how they felt about Stitt’s veto of a popular bipartisan bill to continue partial funding for OETA. A little over 13% said they absolutely support the veto and don’t watch public television; 6.7% said they somewhat support the veto; and 80% said they absolutely oppose the veto. Other choices in the poll – somewhat oppose the veto; support the veto though they do watch OETA; and uncertain – received no votes.
