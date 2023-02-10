POLITICAL ROUNDUP: McGirt may play role in Cherokee elections

Cherokee Nation election season has just begun, and with 41 tribal citizens currently in the running, the effects of the McGirt decision are a sticking points for many locals, voters, and candidates.
In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma reaffirmed the reservations of several Oklahoma tribes, including the Cherokee Nation, and ruled state courts no longer had the authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against tribal members. A subsequent case allowed the state to prosecute non-Native offenders whose victims are tribal citizens. The landmark case has had far-reaching effects on tribal sovereignty and how crimes involving tribal members are handled by law enforcement.
The Cherokee Nation General Election will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Open seats for the election include chief, deputy chief, Districts 1, 3, 6, 8, 12, 13, 14, and one at-large Tribal Council seat. Pending certification by the CN Election Commission, incumbent Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cara Cowan Watts, David Cornsilk, and Wes Nofire have filed their intentions to run for the office of principal chief.
Hoskin’s campaign media contact said he would like to comment, but was occupied with travel at that time. The request was not returned before press time; however, when the McGirt ruling was made, Hoskin wrote a column in August 2020 supporting the decision, as well as recognizing its challenges. CN has since hired dozens of new deputy marshals and prosecutors to handle the influx of cases.
“The Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma are not at odds,” said Hoskin. “We have the same goals of safety and justice for all Cherokees and all Oklahomans.”
Nofire said McGirt will have a major effect in his campaign.
“Under the current administration, the McGirt decision has been an utter failure for our people,” said Nofire. “I will actually sit down with everyone from citizens, local law enforcement, and district attorneys to the top officials in our state to bring a solution for the protection of our citizens.”
Nofire said the “blame game” has to stop, and he plans to put politics aside and put people first.
Cornsilk, a well-known genealogist, said the McGirt ruling has created a multifaceted situation for tribal citizens, and will eventually be a great opportunity for citizens to live under their own laws.
"But in the meantime, the response by Hoskin was to first surrender our sovereignty back to the state and then... [adopt] laws that restrict free speech, impose massive fines, and [he] even signed an agreement with a private prison in Texas to house our prisoners, leaving them without protection of our constitution and reservation," he said. "My plans are expand our court system to make sure our citizens are no more than 30 minutes away from their court. Cases that need to be prosecuted will be swiftly processed and prisoners will be housed on our reservation. That will be accomplished by joining hands with the other reservation tribes to build a joint facility that will be culturally relevant."
Cowan Watts could not be reached by press time, but the Claremore resident has told other media outlets the McGirt decision is an important element to tribal sovereignty.
During a Feb. 4 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if they feel McGirt is preventing many Native victims from getting justice and of they’d support a Cherokee candidate campaigning on the platform of rolling back McGirt.
Tahlequah resident Vicki Creel said any candidate that does not recognize tribal sovereignty will not get her vote. “Period,” she said.
Emily Potts, who works at Woodall Public School, gave her opinion based on events she has personally been involved in regarding the McGirt ruling. While Potts agrees with the idea of McGirt and said tribal nations might be “rocking this and taking care of business,” she said the ruling is not working here in Cherokee County.
“I am Cherokee and I have family that should have been locked up a very long time ago,” said Potts. “They keep getting arrested but then they are let out because of McGirt. They then do not ever get prosecuted by the Nation and continue to run around and break laws, steal from people, and be a burden to our society.”
Potts said she would be in favor of reversing it.
“Unless the nations can figure out how to prosecute and deal with all the low life that are running around in a timely manner, they shouldn’t be taking on that task,” she said. “You have to give them time to adjust so they can take on this task but it’s been going for awhile now and I do not see improvements.”
A different problem Potts has seen regards truancy.
“I have students that never come to school and we cannot turn them in and ticket their parents because they are Native. That’s not right; a white parent would be ticketed and have to face a judge in court, but a Native parent does not because Cherokee Nation doesn’t follow through on these matters,” she said. “How is that OK? The kid ultimately suffers, they are the ones that fail and get so far behind.”
Potts thinks McGirt has given certain people “big heads to think they can do whatever they want because the state can’t touch them the nation won’t.”
“That is the mentality on the streets of Cherokee County,” she said.
Tahlequah resident Thomas Stopp supports “Cherokee law for Cherokee citizens.”
“Why be sovereign if we can’t police and prosecute our own by our own peers?” said Stopp. “We know laws because they were created and used against us to eliminate the masses. We have rights just like any other human.”
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website if readers would vote for a candidate in a tribal election who opposes McGirt on the grounds that Native victims are slow in getting justice. Forty-five percent said, “Absolutely not, because they are getting justice, and this is key to sovereignty"; 11.7% said, “Probably not, because although it may take time, they'll get justice, and McGirt is important for sovereignty"; 5% said, “Probably so, because I feel at this moment, many tribes can't deliver justice swiftly enough"; 30% said, “Definitely would, because I don't like the way McGirt is unfolding"; and 8.3% were undecided. The ethnic group of respondents cannot be determined.
