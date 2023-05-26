A new law allowing teens who live or work on family farms to receive limited-use driving permits has local residents split on whether the privilege is a good idea.
House Bill 1962 makes teens as young as 14 years old who live or work on a family farm eligible for driving permit. The new permit allows these teens to drive directly to or from home, work, or school.
District 26 State Sen. Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, was the principal Senate author of the bill.
“Many children from rural communities begin working on their family farm at a very young age,” said Jech in a House press release. “By the time they are teenagers, they are well-versed in agricultural practices and ready to take on larger roles on the operation. The farm permits and licenses available under House Bill 1962 will aid these teens in their work on their own farms and ranches, as well as make it easier for them to work at other local operations.”
The bill will go into effect on Nov. 1 to allow Service Oklahoma time to prepare the new permit.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, voted in favor of the bill.
“I think it can be useful on the farms and ranches around the state,” said Pemberton.
Pemberton said he doesn’t have any concerns about the law at this time. When asked if he thought the privilege should be expanded beyond agriculturists in the future, Pemberton said did not favor extending the bill beyond its desired purpose.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he has not really thought about expanding the law to non-farmers. He said the bill was mainly done for those in rural areas.
“A lot of individuals are out doing the farm work,” said Culver. “Most people start driving at a young age.”
In regard to the bill allowing the teen motorists to drive to or from home, work, or school, Culver thinks the state should “stick with that.”
“I know I probably wasn’t ready to drive in OKC or Tulsa at that age,” said Culver.
During a May 20 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked their thoughts on the new law.
Pryor resident Debbie Davis identified herself as a former driver’s ed teacher and spoke from that perspective.
“The teens who were raised on the farm already knew how to drive and it sure made my job easier,” said Davis. “I was raised on a farm and drove at an early age, and [I] was out driving without a license. I’m thinking it will not cause a big problem because for the most part it boils down to how the child was raised.”
Jack Webb, a former Cherokee County resident, said it solely depends on the child.
“It will benefit some [and] some will take advantage of it, especially driving to school,” said Webb. “I learn to drive in our apple orchard, but I don’t like the driving to school part.”
Wes Wheeler said other neighboring states already have such laws in place.
“I was one such student with a permit and it was very helpful,” said Wheeler.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers how they felt about the new law. A little over 26% said they totally approve; 18% said they somewhat approve; 9.8% said they somewhat disapprove; 41% said they totally disapprove; and 4.9% were uncertain.
