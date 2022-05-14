POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most condemn Stitt veto of tribe, state coordination

On Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed House Bill 3501, which received an overwhelming majority of support - 96 percent - of Oklahoma legislators.
The bill would have coordinated state agencies and tribal judicial systems. Local political leaders, both Republicans and Democrats, support a congressional override, saying it would increase public safety.
"When I look at Gov. Stitt's ads, he is always giving the impression that Oklahomans are working together as a team, but his veto does not indicate that. Why would you be against anything that decreases public safety?" said Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair. "Coordination is necessary if we are going to have a safe Oklahoma. The Legislature should override it."
Stitt vetoed the bill, calling it a "wolf in sheep's clothing," but he has not elaborated on what aspects of the bill could harm Oklahomans.
"What does he mean by 'a wolf in sheep's clothing'?" asked Ross.
Other Democrats are pressing for answers, and in the meantime are awaiting an override.
"I hope the Legislature will override Gov. Stitt's veto and send a message to Oklahomans that their safety and well-being is the top priority. Stitt should embrace and cooperate with the success of tribal governments and the partnerships they can bring to the state," said Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair.
In a joint statement from the Five "Civilized" Tribes, Chuck Hoskin, principal chief of Cherokee Nation - along with heads of Muscogee Nation, Choctaw Nation, Seminole Nation, and Chickasaw Nation - condemned Stitt's action and candidates like Alex Gray who seek to undermine tribal sovereignty.
The document stated: "The facts are clear. Since the McGirt decision, tribal nations have focused on expanding our criminal justice systems to prosecute crimes, support victims and protect everyone on our reservations. Federal courts are also doing their part to ensure justice is served. As tribal nations, we are proud of our record of success in working closely with federal, state and local partners to meet our critical public safety priorities."
Cherokee County Republicans also support a legislative override, including State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah.
"Yes, I would support an override," he said. "The tribes are a big part of Eastern Oklahoma, and we need to work with them as much as we can. They are here, and they are going to be here. The sooner that we can be one unified unit, the safer Oklahomans will be."
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he would also support an override.
"At this time, I have not seen the reasoning behind the veto of HB 3501. I voted for the bill on the Senate floor and felt it was good common sense legislation that would benefit all Oklahomans, native and non-native alike. If leadership and the caucus choose a veto route, I will be supportive," said Pemberton.
He said the state should always work and coordinate with tribal authorities to promote public safety. The measure would protect, not just Native Americans, but all Oklahoma citizens.
"This bill is only a small piece of the inter-agency and inter-tribal cooperation that keeps us all safe and productive," he said.
Phone calls and emails were sent out to the Cherokee County Republican Party and the Cherokee County Libertarian Party, but responses were not received before press time.
