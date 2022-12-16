POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most don't want non-degreed 'teachers' in classrooms

Senate Bill 1119 was passed over the summer, but the backlash has been growing among teachers and parents.
The bill repeals the 270-clock-hour limitation on the amount of time adjunct teachers can teach per semester. An adjunct teacher is supposed to have "distinguished qualifications," albeit without a valid teaching certificate.
According to federal law, no one can be assigned to teach special education with an adjunct credential, but a certified special education teacher can adjunct into other certifications areas. State statutes say teachers of early childhood education and kindergarten must have a degree in early childhood education.
During a Dec. 10 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked their thoughts on SB 1119 and its possible long-term effects.
Emily Potts, an employee at Woodall Public Schools, was among those who shared her thoughts on the law.
“It’s completely awful and it’s a slap in the face to every educator in the state,” said Potts. “If you think this will help [Oklahoma] be a top 10 state, you are dead wrong.”
Potts questioned whether she is still required to renew her certifications and wondered if these "educators" would make the make the same amount of money she does with her degree and certifications.
“So many unanswered questions, and no, I don’t want my children in the public school system where ‘teachers’ are ever-changing and have zero training,” she said. “Boys & Girls Club of America runs after-school programs nationwide, and they won’t let people watch kids for two hours without training." She added with a sarcastic tone: "But by all means, let’s give them a classroom with 25 kids and hope for the best. That’s absolutely going to fix education.”
Tahlequah resident Sandy Stewart said in times of global emergencies, the law would be helpful.
“We have no choice. Besides, teaching elementary through middle school is easy,” said Stewart.” They have instructional plans.”
At the high school level, Stewart said, uneducated people would not be able to teach subjects like calculus and geometry, as they would have to know the lesson plans to help students.
“With global emergencies, it reverts to ‘Little House on the Prairie’ days,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with it. Just verify background checks, [which is] a priority.”
Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes said this measure would probably alleviate the shortage of people paid to be in the classroom as teachers, but possibly create issues of quality with educators.
“Will we get some great educators without degrees? Probably," said Grimes. “Will it be any worse than the time-honored tradition of having coaches teach health, history, and other such classes? Probably not.”
Ran Dall said if these people are intelligent, they should be allowed to teach.
Keys High School teacher Rose Coon asked who determines whether prospective educators are outstanding in their field.
“Certified educators who have gone to college to be educators take courses in psychology, pedagogy, and best practices. So we are already in the basement when it comes to academics and spending, and let's see just how far low we can go," she said.
Coon said the teacher shortage has very little to do with teachers not wanting to teach. She said the state “doesn't want to pay a professional, certified, educated, and highly qualified educator what they are worth.”
“Therefore, many are just leaving the state,” she said. “It's not that far of a drive from Northeastern Oklahoma to Arkansas and many educators are willing to make that drive. Some are even carpooling. If you want change in Oklahoma's education, the change starts at the top: the politicians.”
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was endorsed by the Oklahoma Education Association in his recent re-election campaign. He doesn’t think this measure will remain in effect permanently.
“In a perfect world, we would not need them, but they are filing a void of more degreed teachers,” said Culver
Culver said that hopefully, these new instructors will eventually go on to get degrees and certificates when they realize they enjoy teaching.
“I can’t see this [law] being here forever, but nationwide with COVID, a lot of people have left the profession,” he said.
Culver said it seems he learned as much in school with people with degrees than from people who did not have them.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, who is a former educator, said this law was intended to assist school districts that couldn’t find a certified educator until they could find one.
“There was never any intention to stop certifications for teachers,” said Pemberton.
Pemberton anticipates the possibility of changes to the way this law works, going forward into next session.
During a Dec. 12 Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education meeting, the board discussed the controversial measure, and Superintendent Jolyn Choate said they decided to follow what the Oklahoma State Department of Educated recommends: teachers are required to have degrees.
Tanya Jones, Tahlequah Public School superintendent, agrees with Hulbert's decision.
“We will hire teachers with a college degree. Schools have been able to have ‘adjunct’ teachers for many years. Even these teachers for us are degreed,” Jones said.
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website if people who don’t have college degrees and/or certification should be allowed to teach in Oklahoma’s public schools. Fifty-five percent said they absolutely shouldn’t, while 20 percent said yes, but only temporarily and under specific circumstances. Sixteen percent agree they shouldn’t teach, and 8 percent said they should be allowed to teach permanently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.