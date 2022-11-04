POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most expect big GOP wins, except in education

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will have a chance to get out to the polls, but many Cherokee County residents are already going to the local election board to cast their ballots early.
Local political leaders have recently reflected on the state and the perceived impact of the midterm election.
The race between incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt, Republican, and Joy Hofmeister, Democrat, is tight. A recent poll from KOCO-TV from Oct. 28 projected Stitt with a 1-point lead over Hofmeister, 45-44%. However, the Sooner Poll from that same day had Hofmeister up by 3 points, 48-45%.
The same KOCO-TV poll placed incumbent Sen. James Lankford, Republican, ahead of Madison Horn, Democrat, by 14 points, 52-38% as he tries to defend his seat. In the special U.S. Senate election, Markwayne Mullin, Republican, has an 11-point lead over Kendra Horn, Democrat, 52-41%. Jena Nelson, Democrat, is leading Ryan Walters, Republican, by 4 points, 48-44% for state superintendent of public instruction.
The Oklahoma 2 Congressional District's race will put up Josh Brecheen, Republican, against Naomi Andrews, which seat was vacated by Mullin, who is seeking Jim Inhofe's senatorial seat. The Oklahoma State House District 4 race will pit incumbent Rep. Bob Ed Culver, Republican, against Charles Arnall, Democrat.
Yolette Ross, Cherokee County Democratic chair, went to the poll on Thursday, Nov. 3 to vote early. She said many local voters are already casting ballots.
"Wednesday was the first day of early voting, and 914 went to vote. I went to vote on Thursday and there were 497 people by 1:30 p.m. That shows the enthusiasm that's out there right now. There's a lot of motivation to vote. We have an opportunity to get our foot in the door," said Ross.
Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, believes Democrats are faring well in statewide elections this year because people are getting out.
"I think voters are motivated and I expect a higher turnout than in 2018. At the national level, I look for some GOP upsets. Oklahoma has been relatively safe for them, but things look to be changing in a hotly contested gubernatorial race and some prominent challengers in the Senate," said Barnes.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, believes Stitt, Mullin, and Lankford will win for the Republicans, but he is expecting Nelson to pull through for the Democrats.
"Republicans will recapture both the House and Senate. The biggest issue in Oklahoma is the economy, inflation, and pending recession. The direction of the state is good, for the most part, as long as common-sense governance prevails over sheer ideology," said Pemberton.
