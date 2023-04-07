Most locals agree that elected officials should be held to the same standard, if not higher, as their constituents when it comes to complying with the law.
In the past few years, several Oklahoma legislators have gotten in trouble with the law for various offenses. Most recently was Broken Arrow Rep. Dean Davis, who was arrested in Oklahoma City on suspicion of public drunkenness earlier this month.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton said that since legislators represent their districts and constituents, they should always act in a manner that reflects honesty and integrity.
“Those that dishonor themselves and their districts should be held accountable per the laws of our state and/or the rule of their respective bodies,” said Pemberton.
Pemberton noted he isn’t knowledgeable of Oklahoma Senate rules in this are arena, but he said censorship removal from leadership, chairmanships or other appropriate disciplinary action should be taken when necessary.
“Legislators should be held to a high standard,” he said.
During a March 4 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what they thought should happen to legislators who get into trouble.
To Tahlequah resident Marion Menning, this should be a “one and done” situation.
“You are elected, not privileged to an office of the county, city, etc,” said Menning.
Stoney Fields said legislators should be held to a higher standard because of the public position they hold.
Local Cathy Cott said the most accurate statement is on this topic is that, “No one should be above the law”; however, she added that everyone knows this isn’t true.
“These politicians had to get the idea somewhere that laws only apply to their constituents. It's voters. Voters tell them they are above the law every time they elect someone like Rep. Dean Davis,” said Cott. “He has been arrested multiple times, made threats tied to his status as a state representative, and there are still people who will vote for him.”
Tahlequah resident Thomas Goingsnake Stopp said those who break the law should get charged.
“No one person is above the law regardless of who they are! Everyone is a citizen first,” said Stop.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers to choose the statement that they most closely agreed with. About 51% chose, “Republicans get into trouble more often and get away with it”; 6.7% chose, “Republicans get into trouble more often but rarely get away with it”; 31.1% chose, “Democrats get into trouble more often and get away with it”; 2.2% said, “Democrats get into trouble more often but rarely get away with it;” and 8.9% said they didn’t know.
