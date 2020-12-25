POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most locals say Biden won, but many say Trump did

Disputes abound within the 59th presidential election of the United States, as members of Congress and state officials continue to challenge the results in key battleground states after the Electoral College cast a victory for Joe Biden.
As Congress sets to meet Jan. 6 to formally accept the EC votes, House Republicans have said they will oppose the results. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked senators not to join the effort, which would mean a vote or debate could not be held if no members object.
A group of 14 state senators from Oklahoma have urged Congress to object to the results. Lead by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, the group asked Oklahoma's congressional delegation to bring arguments and evidence against the votes cast in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, was among the members to sign the letter to Congress.
"Americans deserve an election process that is fair and transparent," Bullard said. "This year's general election was far from it, with voting laws being illegally changed in multiple states at the last minute and ballots being cast with no proof of identity or other necessary qualifications to guarantee they were from legitimate voting citizens."
The Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit from Texas and other states that sought to contest the election results, claiming the four states exploited the COVID-19 crisis and illegally changed their election laws. Congress' meeting to certify the results in January is likely the last stand for President Donald Trump and his allies to swing the outcome in his favor, but many consider it a long shot and expect legislators to accept the votes.
"I think the hope line is very thin," said State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee. "There may be some things out there [to contest the election] that I'm not aware of, but I think most people - whether begrudgingly or otherwise - have accepted that's what's going to take place Jan. 6. I don't see it changing."
The conversation regarding the possibility of fraudulent votes or illegal law changes hasn't altered much in recent weeks. There are still many people who doubt that every aspect of the election was forthright, but to what extent remains undetermined.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, does believe officials should still look into allegations.
"We're reading the same stuff," he said. "I know Oklahoma did it right. If there is fraud, it needs to be looked at. If there isn't, we need to get on. We all want free, honest and above-board elections."
The controversy surrounding this year's election has created mixed emotions. Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes said if people think it makes a difference who holds the office, it becomes very important, "especially if the 'other side' is believed to be evil."
"While some are hoping to contest some of the electoral votes, I'm pretty sure we will see Joe Biden confirmed as president on Jan. 6," said Grimes. "There is, however, a lot of discontent out there, and a lot of people have their own ideas about the truth; perhaps it will manifest during the electoral process."
Should nothing prevent Biden from assuming the presidency, Grimes thinks the new president's first order of business should be to downsize the executive branch and government to where Americans don't care who holds that office.
"That is how we get rid of the special interests," he said. "But that won't be. It will be business as usual, with just a slightly different flavor. What we will get is more partisan rhetoric and continued political theater, with a bit less Twitter-based news."
Few elections, or the controversies surrounding them, have lasted this long. Typically, citizens have respected the results by the time the Electoral College votes. Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party chair, has accepted Biden as the victor, and believes the battle to sway the election is nearing its end.
"Congress will certify the results; I think no one wants to look a fool for holding out to that point," he said. "I want to see the new president immediately act to get help to families and individuals who have been struggling financially through the pandemic and to ramp up national efforts to aid the state."
The Daily Press asked readers in a Facebook Saturday Forum whether Biden should be seated, and if nothing prevents him assuming the presidency, what his first order of business should be. Many of the respondents' subjects went well beyond the scope of the query; some even posted baseless claims without offering evidence. A number of participants argued there was too much fraud to trust the voting process; others likened the fraud claims to a scheme used to rally Trump's base. Some commenters discussed why they voted for Trump; others questioned why anyone would support him.
"If the United States cannot be sure there was an election that was honest and not fraudulent, then we will never be able to trust our system and are being controlled," said Gene Haddock. "The United States is being ripped apart by corruption."
Susan Feller believes it was a free and fair election.
"Biden won by a landslide. Trump has litigated all the way to the Supreme Court, often in front of judges he appointed," she said. "He lost every case because he could not produce evidence to back up his claims."
Valerie Vee's primary concern is the ongoing health crisis.
"The first order of business for Biden should be to get this pandemic under control," she said.
State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, and Josh Owen, Cherokee County Republican Party chair, did not return media inquiries by press time.
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked, "As far as you are concerned, who won the 2020 presidential election?" Of the respondents, 57.5 percent said "Definitely Joe Biden"; 31.9 percent answered "Definitely President Trump;" 6.2 percent responded with "Probably President Trump;" and 3.5 percent said "Probably Joe Biden."
