Following a veto override on a bill to protect the right of Native American students to wear tribal regalia during graduation, many locals approve of expanding the legislation to all graduates.
The Oklahoma Legislature recently overrode several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes, including one on SB 429, which protects the right of Native students to have the right to wear tribal regalia at school graduation ceremonies.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, voted in favor of the bill and shared his thoughts on potentially expanding this protection in the future to allow all grads to wear their preferred regalia.
“If [Native students] want to wear their tribal regalia and if you’re Scottish and want to wear your kilt, I see no problem with that,” said Culver.
However, Culver said any future legislation should not open it up for anyone to wear anything.
“But if it’s for your culture or heritage, it’s appropriate, and doesn’t disrupt the graduation ceremony, I see no problem with that,” he said.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was in favor of the veto override and voted to do so. Pemberton said he doesn’t think students should be allowed to wear whatever regalia they choose to at graduation.
“As a former principal who oversaw graduations, I believe most schools in the state have a very open policy regarding various racial issues and ethnic regalia,” said Pemberton. “Since graduation is the schools official ceremony for graduation, I believe they should have the ability to set guidelines and establish limits to keep it respectful and in a professional spirit.”
During a May 20 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked their opinion of the Stitt’s vetos, the overrides, and if they supported expanded the protections to all graduating students.
“[Stitt] was being childish and throwing a hissy fit because [legislators] wouldn’t back his education bill. That’s the simple reason, he said, ‘If you guys won’t back my bill, I’m just going to veto everything,’” said Tahlequah resident Shane Morrison.
Jason Santana, a graduate of Sequoyah High School, said he wasn’t sure how the bill was worded, but said if it did not specifically allow “Native American regalia,” then it was a good decision to veto the bill.
“If it’s not specific in scope, you’re going to be opening the door for insignia or regalia for some things most people will find highly offensive or not appropriate for a graduation setting,” said Santana. “It should be a decision left to each individual school district or school board.”
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they approved of allowing students to wear their preferred regalia to graduation. A little over 63% said they totally approved; 18.2% said they somewhat approved; 4.5% said they somewhat disapproved; 9.1% said they totally disapproved; and 4.5% said they were uncertain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.