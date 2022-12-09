POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most locals think 21 is young enough to carry

Local residents and officials are weighing in on a proposition to lower the age to carry firearms in the state to 18.
House Bill 1001 was authored by State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, and would amend the Oklahoma Statutes on unlawful carry. Under current law, individuals 21 and older may carry without a permit, unless otherwise disqualified from possessing a firearm. Active-duty military personnel and veterans over age 18 are also allowed to carry.
“Eighteen-year-olds are often recognized as adults, and so they have the right to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and so, they should also have the right to keep and bear arms like the rest of us do," Olsen said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King isn’t opposed to the legal age changing from 21 to 18.
“My reasoning, in its simplest form, is based on the fact that an 18-year-old can vote, marry, and serve in the armed forces,” King said.
King hasn’t reviewed the proposed bill, but he’d like to see exclusions for certain offenses that are committed by people who are tried as juveniles. He said that record doesn’t typically follow a person after adulthood.
“In the end, are there some 18-year-olds who have no business carrying a firearm? Absolutely. There are also countless other adults who are legally allowed to, but have no business carrying a firearm,” he said.
King doesn’t anticipate a significant increase in gun-related crimes involving those 18- to 21-year-olds the bill would impact.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault doesn’t see an issue with lowering the age to carry a firearm, either.
During a Dec. 3 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked if the law should be changed to allow 18-year-olds the right to carry, and what type of regulation they’d approve for the carrying of firearms.
David Watts isn’t opposed to reasonable restrictions, but there shouldn’t be any restrictions, as the Second Amendment states, “not to be infringed.”
“I don’t care so much about the age being 18 or 21 but it should be consistent. You’re either an adult at 18 or 21. If you’re an adult you should be able to do anything an adult can do. That can be scary for parents, believe me I know, but you have 18 or 21 years, respectfully, to prepare them for that,” he said.
Danny Mason argued how it was a terrible idea, as lots of 18-year-olds are still in high school.
“A lot of the ones not [in high school] are defending the country with firearms. Even more high-schoolers are driving. There are already 18- to 21-year-olds carrying handguns, lawfully, in Oklahoma,” a response to Mason from Justin James stated.
Eric Swanson believes anyone 16 years or older who would want to possess a firearm should be required to complete the training to get the permit.
“I think that’s a common-sense requirement and does not infringe on anyone’s Second Amendment rights,” Swanson said.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, said he has no problem allowing 18-year-olds the right to carry firearms if they are members of the armed forces or reserves. He didn't speak specifically to this bill and said he would need to review it.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was left a voicemail requesting comment but did not respond by press time.
Learn more
House Bill 1001 can be read at: http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2023-24%20INT/hB/HB1001%20INT.PDF .
What you said
The TDP asked readers on its website if 18-year-old should be allowed to carry handguns in public, without training or permits. Nearly 77 percent agreed that they absolutely shouldn’t, while 13 percent said probably not. Seven percent agree they should be able to. Ten percent said yes, they absolutely should. No one chose "probably so" or "undecided" for an answer.
