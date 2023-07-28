Amid two special sessions this summer, and a trend over the past few years, many area residents say they want adjustments to the length of Oklahoma Legislature’s regular session to limit extra assemblies.
The annual regular session for the Oklahoma Legislature runs from February to May, during which legislators consider hundreds of bills. When legislators return past adjournment – from June to January – for a extra session, this is called a special session. Current figures put special sessions costs around $30,000 a day, and much of the money goes to lawmakers themselves for “per diem” – compensation for lodging, meals and “incidental” costs, including fuel.
District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said special sessions were fairly rare before he took office in 2016.
“If I remember right, the last one prior to my taking office was over tort reform. Special sessions have increased due to conflict either between the House and Senate or between the Legislature and Governor’s Office. In the past several years, it obviously has been the latter due to the governor vetoing House- and Senate-ratified bills,” said Pemberton.
Therefore, Pemberton said, adding more time to the legislative session would not improve the situation and would cost the taxpayers even more money.
“We need better communications, a cooperative spirit, and a Legislature and governor who are on the same page with common goals,” he said.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, was unavailable for comment before press time.
During a July 22 Saturday Forum on Facebook, Tahlequah Daily Press readers were asked what they thought about special sessions, their cost, and whether sessions should be longer to begin with.
“I’ve always thought that the Oklahoma Legislative sessions that only run from February to May are too brief, considering what they run up against some times,” said Brent Been, a TDP columnist. “Remember the special sessions of 2017 that preceded the big teacher walkout in 2018? The legislative sessions should be longer, yes.”
Tahlequah resident Buck Morgan said he would look to other state legislatures for examples.
“If we are paying $30,000, where is that on the spectrum of similar payments by other states? How many states usually have special sessions, and how many don’t? If some states are doing a better job, let’s look at how they operate,” said Morgan.
Patti Gulager said Oklahoma Legislature needs longer sessions as the state grows.
“These costs would be adjusted to regular session pay and that would be actually reasonable. I remember why they did this initially and – let’s face it, Oklahoma has grown up,” said Gulager.
Local resident Cathy Cott said Oklahomans are not getting much for their money.
“It’s not what the Legislature does for Oklahomans, but what they do to us. If they do manage to pass a bill that benefits citizens, [Gov. Kevin] Stitt vetoes it as part of his hissy fit over the education funding bill, especially if the word ‘tribal’ is in the bill,” said Cott.
Cott said these vetoes have made special sessions necessary, costing taxpayers even more.
What you said
In a website poll, TDP asked readers if they believed Oklahoma legislative sessions should made longer to so they don’t have to keep calling special sessions. Half of the respondents said, “Yes, sessions should be made longer to limit extra special sessions;” 33.3% said, “Yes, sessions should be made longer but the extra special sessions are necessary; and 16.7% were undecided. None said the sessions should not be extended.
Commented
