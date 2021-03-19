POLITICAL ROUNDUP: Most locals want more SROs, not armed teachers

The Oklahoma House recently passed a bill that would pave the way for public school employees to carry firearms.
House Bill 2588 received heavy support from GOP members, who pointed out gun violence in schools has been on the rise. It's also generated concern, though, that teachers, staff and faculty could be taking on too much responsibility.
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, authored the measure, which stressed personnel would have to possess valid handgun licenses and meet other requirements authorized by a district's board of education.
"For the protection of our students and school staff, our boards of education must be given the ability to set policies that are proper for their school districts," Roberts said.
The measure wouldn't automatically mandate policies. Instead, it gives school boards the power to decide whether to allow guns in their districts.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said he's all for local control.
"There are some school districts, especially in your rural districts, that don't have a police force right there near the community and they have a long wait time to get a response," he said. "I think boards should make those decisions, if that's what the community wants."
Currently, the law allows school boards to authorize the carrying of a handgun on to school property for those who have valid armed security guard licenses, or a valid reserve peace officer certification. Should the legislation pass the Senate and be signed into law by the governor, personnel would have to complete four hours of CLEET training, demonstrate proficiency in handgun training and campus-specific active shooter training, and have handgun licenses.
State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah, voted for the bill. He pointed out it's also up to the employees to decide whether they want to carry, should their boards authorize it.
"A lot of them are uncomfortable with guns, but the ones who are [comfortable] should have the opportunity to carry. God forbid we ever have a shooting here in Cherokee County," Culver said. "There are going to be certain teachers who volunteer for it and others who don't want anything to do with it."
Allowing communities to make their own decision is the right move, said Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes.
"If this bill passes, it doesn't force school boards to allow firearms; it just gives the option," he said. "Local school boards are elected representatives of their community, entrusted with educating and protecting our children. Communities that want to take advantage of the option can. Other communities can choose otherwise."
While the protection of students is a serious issue, many people still feel carrying firearms into schools is not appropriate to the environment or goals of the institution. Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, does not agree with the legislation, saying it puts too much burden on school professionals.
"No one expects any other professionals to double as armed security, from your banker to your doctor to your Social Security claims examiner," he said. "Schools should not be able to avoid liability in the event they contribute to gun deaths."
The Daily Press asked readers in a Facebook Forum on Saturday, March 13, for their opinions on the bill. It received a mixed response from parents, while some respondents in education expressed concern.
Tommy Spencer said non-uniformed civilians who carry are no help in shooting situations.
"I wouldn't trust a teacher being armed teaching my daughter," he said. "I hope all this gets delayed until she graduates in a couple years and hopefully moves away from this ridiculous state."
Aurora Mullins is all for allowing teachers to carry, as long they're not forced to do so.
"I pray every night that my kids' teachers would protect them the way I would, and if they needed, I would trust them to carry," said Aurora Mullins. "We trust them every day we send them to school."
Tiara Fourkiller said that as a teacher, she is not comfortable having a gun in her classroom.
"It would be much better if the state would allocate funding to provide resource officers for every school," she said.
Betony Miller pointed to other incidents wherein teachers make bad decisions with regard to discipline.
"I've worked in education for years, and while many teachers are absolutely wonderful people, there are also a lot you would not want armed and in control of children," she said.
What you said
In an online poll, readers were asked if they approve of the new bill. Of the respondents, 37.6 percent answered, "No; cops (school resource officers) should be allowed to carry, but not other employees"; 35.6 said, "Yes, but only with rigorous training and licensing, etc."; 15.8 percent selected, "No, under no circumstances, and even SROs pose a threat"; and 10.9 percent answered, "Yes, absolutely, with or without proper training."
